ICASA in bid to boost WiFi uptake in SA

Telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has set the ball rolling to boost WiFi availability and uptake across the country.

This, after the regulator recently published the Draft Amendment Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2022.

In a statement, ICASA says the amendment regulations include an updated list of radio apparatus whose use or possession shall not require a radio frequency spectrum licence.

The authority is proposing the incorporation of the key lower 6GHz band (5925 – 6425MHz) and the 122-246GHz band for non-specific short-range applications in Annexure B of the regulations.

According to ICASA, this will provide a much-needed boost for WiFi availability and uptake, and is expected to enable faster data communications between devices connected to wireless infrastructure, reduce latency, improve efficiency and data throughput.

The regulator explains that the decision to update the regulations is necessitated by the need to keep the provisions of the regulations current with the existing and emerging technologies aimed at revolutionising the electronic communications sector.

The move by ICASA comes after telecoms industry body, the Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA), recently said South Africa could benefit by up to nearly $58 billion (R928 billion) over the next 10 years by enabling 1 200 licence-exempt megahertz in the 6GHz band.

The industry body was accusing ICASA of failing to release the much-needed spectrum that is essential for the roll out of emerging technologies such as WiFi 6E.

“Opening up 1 2GHz of unlicensed spectrum would be phenomenal compared to the spectrum we have available in South Africa right now, even after the recent high-demand IMT spectrum auction of 306MHz,” said Paul Colmer, executive at WAPA, at the time.

ICASA notes that the lower 6GHz band is rapidly emerging worldwide as a key component in broadband rollout and uptake, providing an essential local loop component to support fibre or fixed wireless access backhaul and WiFi deployment.

It adds that making the lower 6GHz available for WiFi/RLAN (Radio Local Area Network) deployment offers important support to the national broadband plan SA Connect, and to its objectives of enabling socio-economic growth and development.

While a radio frequency spectrum licence is not required for the possession and use of radio apparatus listed in Annexure B of the amended regulations; ICASA points out that specific regulations, such as those requiring radio apparatus to be type-approved by the authority in accordance with Section 35 of the Act, will continue to apply.

The Electromagnetic Compatibility and Safety requirement for the relevant application type is still mandatory and must refer to the prescribed standards in the ICASA Official List of Regulated Standards.

“Annexure B of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations is an important component of the implementation of the National Radio Frequency Band Plan. ICASA continues to work to ensure that it remains dynamic and constantly evolves to reflect changes in the radio communications environment, particularly in the technology field,” says Cllr Peter Zimri.

Interested parties are invited to make written submissions on Annexure B of proposed draft Amendment Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2022 by 16:00 on 30 January 2023.

The draft Regulation is published on the Authority’s website and can be accessed on this link.