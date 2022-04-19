Aggressive protection of data, infrastructure is critical in 2022

The cyber security landscape is changing at an unprecedented pace. A slew of new threat vectors, more determined and well-funded adversaries, increasingly stringent regulations, and new economic and social conditions must all be taken into consideration.

Moreover, today’s enterprise stretches across a wide range of locations, from multiple branches, a range of clouds, to remote, shared or home offices.

So how can organisations address these challenges?

Lt Colonel James J Emerson, VP, National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C), USA, will be presenting an international keynote address on “Rapidly changing cyber security and cyber crime considerations”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 31 May to 2 June.

Emerson will discuss the existing and emerging challenges and opportunities related to cyber security and cyber crime.

“The rapidly changing technology landscape, inherent connectedness and cloud-driven distributed enterprise, present attackers and criminals with a wide array of vulnerabilities to exploit to facilitate their aims.”

He believes aggressive protection of data and infrastructure as well as sufficient capacity to fight cyber crime is more essential than ever in 2022, and will talk to delegates about how to achieve this.