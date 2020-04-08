Service Parts Logistics is open to support essential services

In line with President Ramaphosa’s national lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Africa’s largest IT parts distributor, Service Parts Logistics, has announced it is willing and able to support all partners that fall into the criteria set out by the President.

SPL will facilitate deliveries to any partner whose essential services (ES) credentials are valid, to assist with data centre uptime, critical hardware support, facilitating work-from-home conditions for ES partners, among other things.

SPL keeps local in-country stock on over 15 000 SKUs and more than 80 000 items in its warehouses across the country to aid customers with their needs during this period. SPL also has access to over 2 million+ SKUs from a supply chain that spans the globe, and the ability to bring those in on short lead times during the lockdown period.

SPL will deliver nationally or be open to collection and, if a part is unavailable, they will get the part to the customer within very short lead times.

SPL’s teams are working from home and all phone lines and e-mailing, quoting and order processing systems remain fully functional during this period.

"There is no mistaking the challenges that we and many other businesses are facing at the moment," says Chris Cox, Managing Director of SPL, “but we’re all in this together. Our responsibility and role is to help keep South Africa’s IT running during this period, and we’ll do whatever we can to help our partners and the channel do that.”