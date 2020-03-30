App to help address WCape residents’ housing needs

Instead of visiting the municipal housing office for assistance, Western Cape residents can now access information on housing services at the touch of an app.

The Department of Human Settlements in the Western Cape has rolled out a housing mobile app, to enable residents in the province to update or register their details on the housing needs database.

In the past, residents had to physically go register or update their housing details. Now, they can download the Western Cape Government app and create a profile to access housing services, according to the department.

A resident can either complete a “new register” if they are not yet registered on the housing needs database, or complete “update” if they are already registered.

Furthermore, each resident will be able to view their application status and edit an existing application on the housing services screen.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which governs the Western Cape, has welcomed the app, noting its timely launch as the country tries to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Matlhodi Maseko, DA Western Cape spokesperson for human settlements, says: “This housing app comes at a time when we need to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus.

“Without having to travel and spend money on transport, our people can register for a home or update their details online, wherever they are. This is very important to ensure that a speedy housing application is ultimately delivered.

“The app is now available. I strongly encourage all qualifying and existing applicants to download the app on their Android or Apple devices.”

The housing services app is available for download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.