Direct Hire to provide assistance to businesses amid COVID-19 crisis

Direct Hire Recruitment Software, a division of MCI, today announced the launch of an initiative to assist essential services businesses with the means to support their operations by enabling them to source and connect with the skills they require via an online platform called Direct Hire Connect.

“As a result of the nationwide lockdown, a large number of businesses have temporarily shut down or scaled down their operational capacity. For some, sadly, this may be permanent. Due to this, many people have and will be losing their source of income.

While many of us are lucky enough to be able to work from home, we know that there are so many people who are less fortunate. As we speak, thousands of men and women are still at work, risking exposure to the virus to ensure that all South Africans continue to receive essential services. In the coming days and weeks, they are going to need all the help they can get.

In light of this, the MCI Direct Hire Team has worked hard to put together an online recruitment platform that will allow businesses that are deemed essential services to use, free of charge, until such time that we are able to flatten the curve of the virus in our beautiful country.

We understand that for some businesses, you might need to rapidly scale up your operations and we’d like to help you with that. Your mission-critical services are needed now more than ever, and this is the least we can do,” says Rhett Davies, Business Partner at MCI.

To take advantage of this, sign up here, or to view available positions, please click here.

Direct Hire is a powerful and versatile Web-based application specifically designed by MCI to manage the complete recruitment lifecycle, improve efficiencies and reduce recruitment costs. The key focus of the e-recruitment software is to offer seamless online interfaces to deliver sophisticated workflow and accessibility for all stakeholders involved in the resourcing and HR processes.