Skybox case study: Improving the SOC through visibility, automation

The problem

The company was experiencing rapid growth, which led to a network environment in constant flux – and security struggling to keep up. The network was also dispersed across several regional offices with various teams and processes, presenting a huge challenge to getting comprehensive visibility and intelligence that took in the complete context of the organisation. Each team was relatively small and struggling with day-to-day management, let alone strategic security goals.

Challenges

Business scaling faster than security;

Decentralised network making it difficult to gain visibility and accurate intelligence;

Small security team with big responsibilities; and

Maturing the security program beyond baseline standards.

Results

Efficient, automated processes;

Data and teams brought out of their silos;

Strong foundation of comprehensive visibility and network modelling; and

Complete context to inform daily action and long-term strategy.

