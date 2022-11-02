Four must-haves to protect your business from cyber crime

In South Africa, 52 out of every one million online users fall victim to a cyber attack. That's 97 victims per hour who clicked on a link that they should not have, or have lost sensitive data due to their poor password creation. Cyber crime is a threat to businesses and individuals alike and the tactics they use to exploit their victims are becoming more tailored and sophisticated.

Here are four ways you can protect your business from cyber crime:

1. Appoint a cyber security officer and stay up to date on the latest cyber security threats

The landscape of cyber security is constantly changing, which means you need to stay up to date on the latest threats so you can protect your business accordingly. There are many resources available that can help you do this, such as blogs, podcasts and webinars from industry experts. By staying informed, you'll be able to identify potential threats before they have a chance to do damage to your business’ digital assets, or website.

A great idea is to appoint a cyber security official in your business who is tasked with this important role.

2. Educate your employees about cyber threats and how to avoid them

Your employees are your first line of defence against cyber crime. They need to be aware of the latest tactics that scammers and hackers are using so that they can be on high alert at all times. Your cyber security official can play a critical role here. In essence, your employees need to know the importance of not clicking on suspicious links, not responding to phishing e-mails and creating strong passwords, as well as changing them across different platforms.

You should also have security measures in place, such as two-factor authentication, so that even if an employee's password is compromised, your digital assets will still be safe.

3. Invest in anti-virus software

Anti-virus software installed on devices can help to bring down your risk by blocking bad websites, detecting cyber crime technology and creating firewalls to protect your networks from unauthorised access.

Always ensure your anti-virus software updates are done as soon as they become available so as to reduce vulnerabilities.

4. Consider cyber security insurance

Even with the best security measures in place, there's always a chance that your business could become the victim of a cyber attack. That's why it's important to invest in cyber security insurance. This type of insurance will cover the costs associated with recovering from a cyber attack, such as hiring a public relations firm to help repair your reputation, or paying for credit monitoring services for your customers.

Cyber crime is a serious threat to businesses of all sizes. By taking preventative measures and prioritising cyber security and education in your business, you can minimise the risk of it occurring in your organisation.