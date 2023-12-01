BCX opens everything-as-a-service Threat Detection Centre

Jan Bouwer, chief solutions officer at BCX.

BCX this week unveiled its Threat Detection Centre (TDC) as it looks to ramp up its managed security services offering.

Located at BCX’s headquarters in Centurion, TDC is an upgrade and rebrand of its Security Operations Centre (SOC) established in 2020.

Jan Bouwer, chief solutions officer at BCX, said the move aligns with the company’s shift to an XaaS (everything as a service) delivery model.

Cyber security remains a key target market and growth frontier for BCX, and the revamped facility is set up to provide end-to-end cyber security solutions and services, including real-time threat detection.

Bouwer said TDC is the company’s response to the growing need for reliable protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, with trends such as GenAI, quantum computing, deepfakes, and identity theft continuing to test the cyber security resilience of businesses.

He highlighted the growth of e-commerce and digitalisation in Africa and the upswing in investment in advisory and cloud services. BCX’s value proposition, he said, is to support clients and their customers in dealing with the lack of infrastructure and skilled workers.

The ICT company’s push to service the cyber security market comes on the back of Telkom’s recent announcement of its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September. Group revenue was up 2.5% to R21.8 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) up 1.7% to R5.025 billion.

Telkom announced it is scouting for strategic partnerships for its Openserve and BCX subsidiaries.