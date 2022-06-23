Software Group named IBSi Sales League Table 2022 Industry Leader in two categories

After the official disclosure of the results of the 21st edition iconic IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2022, we are excited to announce that Software Group has made a strong debut in the SLT Leadership Club, being the announced winner in the following categories: SLT Industry Leader for Loan Origination and SLT Star Performer | SLT New Entrant for Europe.

The announcement is a result of the stellar sales performance of Software Group on a global scale. Not only has this year’s SLT recognised the company’s sales excellence, but it is also a reflection of our product calibre and scalability.

Software Group has been widely recognised as a financial technology provider driving digital transformation and innovation through its digital banking and insurance platform DigiWave.

Based on a modular architecture, the platform comes with a set of pre-built solutions (Mobile Wallet, Agency Banking, Digital Onboarding and Origination and more), as well as the flexibility to extend quickly with custom solutions in order to meet future market demand, while offering exceptional customer experience.

Software Group’s world-renowned loan origination solution, CreditQuest, continues to grow market share across Africa and Europe. Streamlining the credit process end-to-end, CreditQuest has proven to provide banks with up to 80% reduction in TAT and up to 70% higher productivity in loan origination.

IBSi Sales League Table is the industry acknowledged barometer of global banking technology vendor performance. This year has seen a remarkable participation of 60 suppliers, covering 1 900+ deals from 134 countries across 17 system categories.