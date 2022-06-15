Netsurit launches 24/7 managed security solution that protects against attacks including phishing, ransomware, zero-day, denial of service

Leading global IT and digital transformation managed service provider Netsurit today announced the launch of Netsurit Cyber Security Operations. This new offering provides 24/7 AI-powered security monitoring and response, protecting organisations against today’s increasingly challenging threat landscape.

Businesses face an increasingly challenging threat landscape. Since 2020, breaches, attacks and threats targeting businesses have increased an astonishing 424%. Cyber security as a service has become a cost-effective, scalable way for businesses to mitigate today’s relentless threat environment.

“Currently, we see a major shortage in skilled security resources,” said Shaun Davis, Chief Security Officer at Netsurit. “Combined with skyrocketing increases in cyber attacks, we saw the need to build a security operations offering that protects your security and mitigates risks 24/7.”

Netsurit Cyber Security Operations includes the following capabilities:

Network security monitoring

AI-powered managed security solution that provides network intrusion detection, SIEM analysis and data exfiltration detection. Suspected threats are correlated based on AI-enabled analysis using Netsurit’s analytics platform and 24/7 Security Operations Center.

Microsoft M365 security monitoring

AI-powered M365 log collection and correlation managed security product that monitors Microsoft M365 activity.

Log security monitoring

Managed security product that collects, aggregates and normalises log data from hundreds of sources for AI-enabled analysis using Netsurit’s analytics platform.

Endpoint protection

Endpoint-based malware detection and response (MDR) solution that detects and stops malicious files and processes (known as malware or ransomware) on Windows, Mac or Linux devices. Unlike traditional signature-based anti-virus, this product uses machine learning models to detect zero-day malware as well as known variants, fileless, script-based memory and external device-based attacks.

E-mail protection

Cloud-based e-mail security product supporting Microsoft M365 that detects business e-mail compromise, spam and phishing attacks.

This solution is available immediately. Netsurit Cyber Security Operations helps businesses mitigate some of their most challenging security threats. It provides the skilled cyber security experts and modern technology needed to monitor, analyse and respond to threats before they impact your business.