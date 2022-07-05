Saldanha Bay’s smart city vision gets into gear

Internet service provider RocketNet and fixed network operator (FNO) Zoom Fibre have partnered to rollout high-speed fibre internet in Saldanha Bay.

The move is in line with the West Coast city’s vision to turn Saldanha Bay Municipality into a safe, digital city, according to a statement.

Amoeba TSC won the tender to lay the cable needed for fibre internet in 2020 and selected Zoom Fibre as its implementation partner and funder.

The fibre internet will be the backbone on which the municipality will build its smart city infrastructure, it states.

Smart city technology is a growing global trend that is catching fire in South Africa, says Simon Swanepoel, CEO of RocketNet.

"Smart city infrastructure creates opportunities for citizens within their cities. Cities improve efficiency in managing resources using insightful data captured from IOT [internet of things] devices.

“Data is analysed to prioritise a city's repair and maintenance to manage traffic flow better and create greener living spaces. Fibre internet is the power that drives this infrastructure, and we are excited to be part of this journey.”

As interest in smart cities continues to grow, national and local government departments are committing to programmes for sustainability, innovation and economic development that depend on technological investments.

In Saldanha Bay, the municipality has introduced the Baobab Fibre Project, which it says is embedded in the overarching framework of its open access infrastructure, focusing on solving the provision of fibre-to-the-X for all in the community.

RocketNet, which offers a range of services, including fibre‑to‑the‑home and WiFi solutions, is one of the ISPs on Zoom Fibre's network and works closely with the FNO.

Mo Manjra, Zoom Fibre CEO, comments: “Alongside our existing partners, Amoeba TSC and the Saldanha Bay Municipality, and ISP partners such as RocketNet, we are committed to the Baobab project, which exists to ensure every citizen has access to high-speed connectivity, which will support improved access to services and new technologies, creating a smart city for the benefit of all residents within the municipality.”

Furthermore, every home in the Saldanha Bay Municipality will receive an ONT-linked to their utility meters, enabling residents to monitor usage via a digital citizen app.

"We are passionate about getting people connected to the internet. It opens a world of possibilities, as citizens can engage with their cities from handheld devices. It bridges the digital divide, creating accessibility to sectors like financial services, empowering people to dream bigger,” adds Warren Thomas, CMO of RocketNet.