Commvault’s new cloud platform combats AI using AI

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 14 Nov 2023
Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa.
Commvault recently unveiled a unified cloud platform that merges its SaaS and packaged software offerings and introduces an AI-driven security co-pilot to combat AI-powered threats.

The comoany says the new platform – Commvault Cloud, Powered by Metallic AI – re-integrates the company’s Metallic Cloud Storage and gives users the ability to control  their environments 'via a single pane of glass'.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to go beyond data protection to help clients build cyber resilience, with security, threat intelligence, and recovery tools and services included in its cloud platform.

Kate Mollett, regional director at Commvault Africa, says the only way to combat the growing threat of cyber attacks that leverage autonomation and AI is to ‘fight fire with fire’.

“We believe that AI, used for the right reasons, can help strengthen cyber resilience because it enables users to predict threats faster, ensure clean recoveries, and accelerate response times,” she says.

Security co-pilot

With the Commvault Cloud, the company has introduced a generative AI co-pilot called Arlie (short for ‘autonomous resilience’) that responds to inquiries in plain language, helps identify threats and speeds up data recoveries.

For now, Arlie integrates on the backend with Azure OpenAI, but Commvault says it will link to other GenAI models ‘soon’.

“We have always leveraged AI and machine learning in the Commvault platform. But what we are doing now is using it on a far larger scale,” says Mollet. “This requires the right technology and the right partners.”

Commvault has agreements with Microsoft Sentinel, Palo Alto Networks, Avira, Darktrace, Databricks, Entrust, Netskope, and Trellix, to integrate their security and AI technology with Commvault Cloud. 

These include security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), network detection and response, vulnerability risk threat detection, and data governance and privacy.

