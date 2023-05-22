SolarWorld Africa brings Risen’s solar panels to SA

Gregor Küpper, MD of SolarWorld Africa.

Energy solutions provider SolarWorld Africa has partnered with Chinese-based solar panel and component manufacturer Risen Energy to import solar panels to SA.

According to a statement, Risen Energy’s Hyper-ion HJT solar panels will be imported to SA and distributed across the country.

As SA continues to struggle with the power crisis, households and business are increasingly turning to alternative renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind.

Gregor Küpper, MD of SolarWorld Africa, says: “We do understand the better performance of heterojunction cell technology and the benefits of partnering with this company, and have formalised a relationship that sees Risen Energy panels being imported to Southern Africa.”

SolarWorld is an importer and distributor of solar and photovoltaic (PV) products and solutions. The company was started by Küpper in 1984 and has warehouses in Cape Town.

Its product portfolio includes European and Asian manufacturers of PV modules, inverters, energy storage solutions and electric vehicle charging solutions.

As SA’s power crisis deepens, government is in the process of introducing a tax incentive for individuals to install rooftop solar panels to reduce pressure on the grid and help ease load-shedding.

According to SolarWorld, the Hyper-ion HJT solar panels combine heterojunction cells with a passivated emitter rear cell structure and have an efficiency rating of up to 22.3%, which means they are able to generate more electricity from the same amount of sunlight.

They also have a longer life span compared to average solar panels, with a degradation rate of 0.25% per year, it says.

By the end of the 30th year of ownership, the solar panels have a power retention rate of above 90%, notes the company.

“By importing Risen Energy's Hyper-ion HJT solar panels into Southern Africa, we are promoting sustainable and reliable energy solutions for homes, businesses and communities across the region,” concludes Küpper.