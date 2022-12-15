White paper: What new technologies can do for pharma industry
Increase quality and safety of products and improve performance with new technologies and continuous availability.
This white paper provides an overview of some of the trends, challenges and opportunities in the pharma and drug manufacturing markets today and discusses some key operational technologies that pharma manufacturers need to address them.
From operational challenges to new solutions
- Updated automation and manufacturing systems;
- New technologies to monitor, digitise and streamline processes; and
- Need for a foundation of simple-to-operate, always-on, cost-effective systems infrastructure.
