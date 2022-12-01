BUI achieves ISO 27001 certification for its commitment to international information security standards

Global technology consultancy and cloud solution provider BUI today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification in recognition of its commitment to the highest standards of information security management.

Developed and published by the International Organisation for Standardisation and the International Electrotechnical Commission, ISO 27001 is a comprehensive set of guidelines to help enterprises create and maintain a robust information security management system. To become certified, organisations must comply with the ISO 27001 framework and pass a rigorous audit.

“In a world where data is gathered, processed and stored every minute, it’s absolutely critical to prioritise information security,” says BUI Chief Operating Officer Gayle Roseveare. “Data protection and data management have always been key focus areas for us, and this ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for our teams. It’s also an acknowledgement of our systematic approach to information security and our vigilance when it comes to safeguarding business data.”

Best practice, and beyond

As part of the ISO 27001 audit, BUI was assessed on its legal, physical, organisational and technical controls. “Our people, processes and technologies were put under a microscope,” explains BUI Group Governance and Compliance Manager Dhiren Boodhia. “Independent assessors verified our ability to ensure the security, confidentiality and integrity of data – in both physical and digital form. The fact that we passed with flying colours is a testament to the strength of our operational procedures and our overall security posture.”

Roseveare concurs. “The relationships we have with our customers are built on trust. We support so many enterprises, in so many different sectors, and every single one relies on us to protect their data. For BUI, ISO 27001 certification is a seal of approval that validates our compliance with globally renowned information security standards. And for our customers, it’s a sign that we follow best practice, in line with the most stringent international principles on data.”

As a global company with branches across Africa, Europe and North America, BUI already adheres to a wide range of data protection laws – including South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act, Kenya’s Data Protection Act, the United Kingdom’s Data Protection Act, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, and the California Consumer Privacy Act in the United States.

“By adding ISO 27001 to our existing compliance credentials, we’ve offered customers even greater peace of mind,” notes Boodhia. “We’ve proven that we take data management extremely seriously; we’ve demonstrated our ability to identify and mitigate data-related risks; and we’ve earned a respected industry certification for our holistic information security management,” he says.

This announcement comes after several noteworthy achievements by the company. BUI was named Security Partner of the Year at the 2022 Microsoft SA Partner Awards and recently renewed its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, a Cisco Premier Integrator and a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Platinum Innovator.

“Effective security is at the core of everything we do,” Roseveare says. “We’re enormously proud to receive ISO 27001 certification. It signals not only the quality of our internal systems and structures, but also the depth and breadth of our capabilities as responsible data custodians and technology partners,” she concludes.