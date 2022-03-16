BCX on board as event sponsor of ITWeb Security Summit 2022

ICT solutions and service provider BCX has come on board as event sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 31 May to 2 June this year.

Themed “Driving the business value of cyber security in an era of accelerated change”, this year’s event will once again, bring leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together, to delve into the latest security trends and threats that African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers need to manage today.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the Security Summit is the ‘must-attend’ annual information and cyber security event in Africa, and the premier gathering for IT, security and business decision-makers.

“The summit will inform local decision makers of cyber security developments, and how they affect their businesses.”

ITWeb Security Summit 2022 Registration is now open for ITWeb Security Summit 2022 in Johannesburg. The annual gathering of cyber security decision makers and practitioners, the event will feature experts and thought leaders from across the globe, who will share their knowledge and insights on the most critical issues facing businesses today. It will also feature a range of workshops, training courses, and much more. For more information, and to register, go here.



In the aftermath of the pandemic, Africa’s organisations are under similar pressures as their European counterparts, and face similar threats. “The threat surface has grown exponentially with remote working becoming the norm, and businesses need to know how to manage the threat landscape to secure their most critical data assets.”

To help them do this, more than 50 local and international speakers will present on trends and hot topics, and will give delegates more tangible strategies they can use to help them navigating cyber security. “Moreover, they will showcase the top tools and solutions they can use to bolster their security posture.”

This is why it is critical to have key sponsors such as BCX on board, says Lawlor. “Not only can they provide a holistic view of the solutions available, but can give delegates a better understanding of how they can work with partners to strengthen their security defences.”

Now in its 17th year, ITWeb Security Summit provides a platform for information sharing amongst security practitioners, vendors, and the IT industry as a whole. “It is an unparalleled opportunity to get real-life examples from peers around what works, what doesn’t and what can be done to address this,” ends Lawlor.