Nokia intros new devices, brings iconic Nokia 5310 back to life

Three new Nokia smartphones and a new member of the originals family.

Nokia continues to lead the feature phone category by value, with market share continuing to rise, said HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche, during the company’s launch of its latest products portfolio last night.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that operates the Nokia mobile phone business, officially unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3,Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310 at an event in Finland yesterday, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

Three years ago, Nokia returned to the mobile phone market, with the brand launching a reinvention of the 3310 and Android-powered smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

HMD planned to do the same again this year, but MWC was cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Billed as the first “global 5G phone”, HMD says the Nokia 8.3 5G is designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments, with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations that operators are rolling out around the globe.

The fifth-generation device features the Qualcomm 5G RF front-end module solution, a PureView quad camera with ZEISS optics, action cam mode as well as ZEISS cinema capture and editor, to enable low-light video recording with OZO audio.

The device comes in “polar night” – a colour HMD says takes inspiration from the arctic sky. The Nokia 8.3 5G is expected to be available in summer in Europe, retailing at €599.

“I am incredibly proud of the innovations we have introduced today that build on our unique commitment to ensuring the Nokia smartphone experience will only get better over time, said Seiche. “Today, we are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone. Combined with the launch of HMD Connect, we are creating a truly seamless experience in terms of connectivity.”

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas added that 5G opens up a new world of possibilities. “For our first 5G phone, we wanted to ensure it is tailor-made for your specific needs. When we asked people about their expectations for their first Nokia 5G phone, we learned three things.

“First, affordability matters – not everyone is able to pay over a €1 000 for their first 5G experience. Secondly, you want to know why you should get 5G, what does it really do for you in practice. Thirdly, coverage; you want to get the 5G service that you expected.”

As part of the fourth instalment of its Nokia 5-series, HMD launched the Nokia 5.3, which features an artificial intelligence-powered quad-camera. This, says the company, is to help capture the perfect shot even in dim light, thanks to night mode.

The smartphone also features a 6.55-inch screen, wide-angle and macro lenses for close-ups, wide or scenic shots.

With a Nordic-inspired design, the Nokia 5.3 comes with Android 10, giving faster access to Google Assistant via the dedicated button.

It is expected to be available in late April, selling for €169.

“The new Nokia 5.3 takes powerful features like the quad camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform and puts these at the fingertips of an even wider pool of fans,” stated Sarvikas.

According to HMD, the Nokia 1.3 delivers modern technology and the Android 10 (Go edition) operating system, at a more accessible price point.

Available in three colours, the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going, says HMD.

Last in the line-up of its product offering, HMD unveiled an updated version of the iconic Nokia 5310, staying true to its history of evoking nostalgia among consumers.

The reimagined Nokia 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, as well as dual front-facing speakers. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping users connected, according to the company.

The Nokia 5310 will sell for €39, concluded Sarvikas. “We couldn’t ignore our wildly popular originals family. That’s why we’re bringing back the Nokia 5310 – so you never miss a beat.”



