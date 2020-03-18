Data sheet: Netskope Private Access
Top use cases at a glance
- Provide remote users with secure zero trust access to authorised applications, not your entire network.
- Deliver a seamless end-user experience for accessing applications in public clouds and data centre environments.
- Provide employees with remote access to apps in the public cloud, without needing to expose them publicly.
- Retire inefficient and complex VPN routing architectures used to access applications in public cloud.
- Combine private access with the wider Netskope Security Platform and extend security to cloud apps and Web, using a single transparent client.
