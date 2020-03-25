Zoom downloads explode during COVID-19 crisis

Video conferencing and online meetings platform Zoom witnessed a dramatic surge in the number of downloads between 22 February and 22 March.

This is according to data gathered by Learnbonds.com, which indicates that over the period, Zoom application downloads increased by 1 270% (over 12 times).

Zoom Video Communications is a remote conferencing services company headquartered in San Jose, California. It provides a remote conferencing service that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat and mobile collaboration.

Learnbonds says the increase in Zoom application downloads is mainly due to employees working from home as a precautionary measure towards combating the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The high downloads are on both iOS and Android platforms, it says, noting that cumulatively, the two platforms have seen a total of 17 190 100 downloads over the period under review. By 22 March, the Android version had 8 562 600 downloads, while iOS had 8 627 500.

The firm says the highest Zoom application daily downloads was recorded on 22 March. The iOS platform had 685 200 downloads, while the Android version had almost double the downloads at 1.3 million.

An increase in daily downloads is expected as the coronavirus infection rate continues to spike globally with companies allowing employees to work from home, says Learnbonds.

Generally, it adds, for the iOS version, the downloads have been increasing steadily since 22 February. By 22 March, the downloads for iOS had spiked by 594.92%.

“On the other hand, Android downloads witnessed fluctuations towards the end of February but later embarked on an upward trajectory,” says the firm.

“On 22 and 23 February, the downloads were 144 800 and 141 200 respectively. A day later, the downloads dropped to 139 700. However, from 22 February to 22 March, the downloads for the Android Zoom app surged by a whopping 2 713.85%.”