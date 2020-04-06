Our DNS tool now allows for accurate bulk updates

Managing your DNS records just got simpler – and more accurate – with the new Advanced edit feature in our Manage DNS tool. It’s one of the features found in our new xneelo Control Panel.

Validate your DNS records

The Advanced edit feature is intended for advanced users and allows editing the domain zone file as a whole using a Web-based text editor. This enables multiple changes at once. It has a built-in validation mechanism, making it impossible for you to ‘break’ your own records.

Update multiple records at once

With the Advanced edit function, you’ll be able to update multiple DNS records at once, as a text file. Configuring records this way can be tricky, which is why we’ve put validation measures in place. You won’t be able to save your changes – and break your records – if they’re incorrect.

This new feature was widely requested and is a firm favourite for both customers and consultants alike. We made this feature a priority based on your feedback.

While a similar feature did exist in konsoleH, it lacked validation, which meant that if an incorrect record was entered, it would result in a broken DNS record – and potentially Web site downtime. The new Advanced edit feature prevents users from adding invalid DNS records, ensuring you always receive the result you expected.

Built with simplicity in mind

Our new Manage DNS tool was built with a focus on usability and simplicity. We understand that accuracy is essential when it comes to complex tasks like updating your DNS records.

Give this new feature a try and let us know if there’s anything we can add – or change – as we improve our tools with our customers in mind.