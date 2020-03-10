Nucleus Cyber wins five Gold, Silver 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Nucleus Cyber, the intelligent data-centric security company for the modern workplace, today announced its NC Protect solution has won five Gold and Silver Awards in the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Access Control, Application Security, Insider Threat Solution, Data-Centric Security and Data Leakage Prevention (DLP).

“Information security is top of mind for every organisation today. NC Protect offers a standout solution that empowers organisations to protect information stored and shared in their collaboration applications from data loss, misuse, unauthorised access and sharing, and simple human error to mitigate insider threats. Congratulations to the Nucleus Cyber team on multiple well-deserved 2020 category wins for NC Protect,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that jointly produce the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards programme.

NC Protect from Nucleus Cyber provides dynamic, granular data security and governance that leverages and enhances an organisation’s existing infrastructure investments. NC Protect is both content and context aware to automatically find, classify and secure unstructured data on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments. The platform protects against insider threats including data loss, sensitive data misuse, accidental sharing and unauthorised file access enabling enterprises to fully take advantage of their collaboration applications.

The platform is fully integrated with Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Teams, Yammer, Dropbox and file shares. It works natively with Microsoft products and enhances security to restrict the use of Microsoft functionality, including elements of the SharePoint user interface, methods for viewing files, and encryption or restriction of attachments sent through Exchange Email. It requires no additional client-side application, reducing IT overhead and the risks involved in implementing new cloud services or BYOD policies.

2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for NC Protect include:

Kurt Mueffelmann, CEO, Nucleus Cyber, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award judges for how NC Protect stands out as a leader among the other nominees with dynamic, data-centric security and access control that minimises data loss and misuse across an organisation’s business-critical collaboration applications.”

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honour individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Finalist nominations in the category Cybersecurity Product/Service were based on the strength of the nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments).



