Dimension Data optimises intelligence for high-performance networks

Leading IT solutions and technology provider, Dimension Data, has invested in an intelligent automated infrastructure services (AIS) platform that is designed to build self-healing and self-learning networks in order to deliver exceptional performance to software-defined, high-performance IT environments. This portfolio of network-centric solutions is ever-evolving and adapting to meet key market requirements across the benchmarks of elasticity, security, scale and cost-efficiency.

Organisations face constant pressure to improve service, support agility and ensure stability, while continually keeping cost optimisation top of mind. This has become difficult due to the complexity and speed of IT technology and architectural change.

Designed to ensure that companies have the network capabilities required to provide the right resources on-demand, the Dimension Data AIS platform is secure and intelligent and ensures that customers can easily navigate change within a scalable and flexible network architecture.

“Organisations operate within hyper-digitised and hyper-connected environments, making it critical that these are optimised to drive resilient and reliable productivity,” says Setumo Mohapi, MEA Managed Networks and Collaboration Services Executive at Dimension Data. “It is important that networks are not just connected, but capable of scale and rapid adaptation to changing user demands. This requires that the network evolves, that it become less static and more elastic.”

The AIS platform from Dimension Data draws a clear line between autonomy and automation. The autonomous network is designed to deliver trusted performance across myriad environments and uncertainties, with the ability to adjust for system failure or loss of performance without risking unnecessary downtime or requiring human intervention. Automated services form a part of the offering but are simply the tasks performed without a human behind the wheel. Blending both into a solution that streamlines, optimises and evolves ensures that organisations gain the benefits of IT efficiency, reduced overheads, improved provisioning and system management, and a significantly reduced admin burden.

The Dimension Data AIS platform allows for the enablement of IT infrastructure processes such as self-service cloud, multicloud automation, network automation and DevOps for infrastructure are optimised to meet specific company requirements. This is further enhanced by network automation and orchestration tools that are designed to deliver intense stability, availability and reliability across the network, without vendor lock-ins and complexity.

“Organisations operate in a hybrid, distributed world and the network is the heartbeat to ensuring that companies can make this work, especially since the promise of cloud is that it’s scalable, flexible and always on,” says Mohapi. “The static nature of the traditional network limits the organisation’s ability to adapt to multiple use cases, geographies and requirements. What’s needed today is a network that’s defined by flexibility, and that mitigates the risks and concerns that come with hybrid working, and this is the driving factor behind Dimension Data’s investment in the AIS platform.”

“The AIS portfolio answers two very important questions – what does an intelligent network do? And what does adaptability actually mean?” says Mohapi. “It can learn by ingesting data and behavioural patterns to proactively remediate any issues that could impact on network productivity. It allows organisations a greater degree of self-service, thus minimising downtime and increasing access and control. Combined with the expertise and consultancy offered by Dimension Data, these services deliver a market-leading solution to companies wanting to achieve rapid digital transformation without compromise.”

Dimension Data’s digital transformation bouquet includes autonomous API testing; autonomous networks; service orchestration and automation platforms; network automation and orchestration tools; and automated infrastructure services. Every component fitting neatly into the corporate puzzle, providing critical uptime and capability for organisations looking to remain stable and capable while investing into digital maturity.

“The Dimension Data AIS platform ensures that organisations are secure by design, and that digitally transformed systems are fit for purpose, allowing for continued innovation and scale,” concludes Mohapi.