mWtech and Flowgear team up for best-of-breed integration

mWtech, a pioneer in integrating and extending modern hybrid, mainframe and legacy systems into modern cloud environments, has added another significant capability to its service offering. Partnering with Flowgear, a trailblazing South African integration platform vendor, mWtech enhances its integration deliveries in hybrid environments through cloud-native tools.

"Big integration companies are trying to upskill their customers to interconnect their diverse enterprise systems, but sometimes this is challenging" says Leonard Solomyak, Principal Software Engineer at mWtech. "To establish and maintain a wealth of capabilities, one requires middleware infrastructure services, while integration via the cloud speeds up the process.”

Instead of replacing extremely valuable digital investments, mWtech provides its customers with the best of both worlds. Legacy systems and skills investments are kept relevant while providing other users access through cutting-edge cloud and web interfaces – without onerous and expensive big bang transformation overheads.

"To deliver true integration, the vendor must provide a focused professional integration service. Flowgear offers a comprehensive cloud-based toolkit available out of the cloud," adds Solomyak.

mWtech specialises in bringing legacy systems into modern hybrid environments, extending capabilities without undoing the carefully built and nurtured systems that companies have relied on for years.

By working with Flowgear, mWtech offers a range of additional advantages to the growing list of satisfied large enterprise customers:

Highly focused professional integration service;

Cloud-native tooling and integration that is quick to deploy and scale;

Low risk and simple to set up with a trial licence;

Hundreds of existing APIs and connectors for different vendor products, including databases;

Customised API and connector development where necessary;

Utilise the Flowgear cloud instance resources and services in a hybrid environment;

Easy to learn and vastly reduces upskilling requirements;

Familiar to users of Software AG’s webMethods or IBM’s Message Broker;

Covers services integration and desktop automation;

Web interfaces provide clear configuration, development and monitoring consoles; and

Implement ad hoc and planned integrations with a tiny footprint in your environment.

If integration has thus far been too complicated, expensive or simply impractical, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the advantages offered by mWtech and Flowgear. With extensive experience in mainframe core application modernisation, mWtech creates web endpoints for core applications. The workflows on the Flowgear integration hub consume these and other enterprise business and technical services, interconnecting onsite adapters into the integration fabric.

Experience this value for yourself: mWtech is offering cost-free proofs of concept with the Flowgear trial agreement. Reach out to mWtech for a free demo that will be customised to your specific requirements and experience this remarkable integration platform in action, even with the most challenging integration use cases.

With Flowgear, the advanced integration platform as a service, and mWtech's mainframe core applications integration professional services, you can resolve your modernisation and digital transformation objectives faster, smarter, cheaper and with less disruption.