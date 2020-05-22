Excellence, experience behind new appointment at Blue Pencil Group

Dr Madelise Grobler

The Blue Pencil Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Madelise Grobler as Group CEO, effective 1 May 2020.

Blue Pencil is part of Dynamic Technologies, one of the largest privately owned ICT companies in South Africa, with an infrastructure that services the British, European, US, South African and sub-Saharan Africa markets.

Grobler possesses a distinguished pedigree, beginning with a Doctorate of Commerce (Informatics) degree, earned cum laude from the University of Pretoria, in co-operation with the University of Delft in the Netherlands. Prior to joining the corporate world, she held a position as informatics lecturer at the University of Pretoria and spent seven years in academia before establishing her own company, which specialised in IT learning and consulting solutions.

Grobler joined the Bytes Technology Group in 2004, where she was appointed to the executive management team. She was responsible for the day-to-day running of Bytes People Solutions, with over 2 000 employees nationwide. While at Bytes, Grobler won the 2012 Altron Chairman’s Distinguished Merit Award, and in 2017 she was named Most Influential Woman in the ICT category by Africa's Most Influential Women in Business and Government Awards.

In 2018, Grobler joined Inavit IQ, a professional services business, initially as COO and then as CEO, Southern Africa.

With more than two decades of ICT experience, Grobler brings a wealth of knowledge and in-depth industry know-how to the Blue Pencil Group. With her strong technical and consulting background, practical business analysis and executive leadership experience, she is fully aligned with the business practices of the Blue Pencil Group, with the competencies to steer the group on a strategic level into the future.

As Group CEO, Grobler will lead an accomplished executive team comprising James Yates, Blue Pencil Group COO; Felix Chabeli, MD, Blue Pencil Consulting; Adrian Ziller, MD, Blue Pencil Creative; and Graham Henderson, Technical Executive, Blue Pencil Consulting.

Grobler describes herself as a person who likes to get things done, and if possible, have some fun along the way. “Technology touches every facet of every industry and when deployed efficiently, it is the glue that holds organisations together. However, technology can only be the differentiator when used to enable processes and consider people,” she says.

As a finisher of many marathons, including eight Two Oceans Ultra Marathons and three Comrades, Grobler believes it is important to keep body and mind healthy.She has an outcomes-focused leadership style and is looking forward to working with the Blue Pencil team to grow this solid IT business and take it to the next level, which will include new offerings, partnerships and markets.

“Madelise brings experience and additional energy to Blue Pencil at just the right time in the company’s growth cycle. Blue Pencil has tremendous prospects in SA and on the international stage. The global SAP market is reinventing itself, and Blue Pencil is positioned to exploit the transformation,” says Dynamic Technologies CEO Chris Wilkins.

The Blue Pencil Group specialises in application life cycle management solutions and digital learning strategies through its operational entities, Blue Pencil Consulting and Blue Pencil Creative. Blue Pencil Consulting provides advisory and consulting services for IT systems, with a specific focus on SAP landscapes. Blue Pencil Creative connects people with their purpose through innovative learning and change management.

