HUAWEI nova 9 is here

The newest HUAWEI nova is now available in South Africa, putting even more pioneering technology in the palm of your hand.

The ultra-slim and fashionable new HUAWEI nova 9 builds on the outstanding nova series features, with upgrades that align with the latest trends and meet consumers’ needs for world-class technology that supports all-scenario, AI-enabled lives.

From the very beginning, the HUAWEI nova series has focused on the youth, combining powerful performance and beautiful aesthetics – but without the hefty price tag. The HUAWEI nova 9 delivers, while prioritising what younger users want most – a smartphone that can support their creative pursuits all day, every day, whether it’s photography, videography and gaming. With the 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, the HUAWEI nova 9 is always ready for action and entertainment.

Capture every moment

The HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a range of stunning camera technologies; with a powerful 50MP ultra-vision camera, as well as an ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera. The camera system includes a colour filter array and an XD Fusion Engine, which help you to capture impressive stills and videos, even in low-light settings, and automatically enhances images’ detail and quality.

Whether you’re shooting night photos, panoramas, portraits or close-ups, the HUAWEI nova 9 ensures that every shot is social media-ready.

But that’s not where the impressive camera functionality ends. Huawei understands that video has become a major means of communication and self-expression, so the new HUAWEI nova 9 features a 32MP high-res front camera that supports 4K video capture and AI image stabilisation.

Thanks to continuous front/rear recording, you can also switch between the front and rear cameras, fluidly capturing your story in a single video file.

Game to your heart’s content

The HUAWEI nova 9 has a stunning 6.57-inch original-colour curved display with a tapered surface that minimises the left and right bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. It can display over one billion colours and features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Gamers will know exactly what these specs are all about. Every single one comes together to ensure a spectacular gaming experience with smooth visuals, vivid colours, incredible details and ultra-fast response times.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G, the HUAWEI nova 9 also intelligently prioritises tasks and optimises performance for a seamless gaming experience. Its powerful processor is complemented by an equally powerful cooling system, which is designed to dissipate heat fast and efficiently. This means that your device can run at full throttle while staying cool to the touch – even after hours of gaming or streaming videos.

A beautiful design

Of course, true to Huawei form, the design of the HUAWEI nova 9 itself stands to impress all on its own. Measuring just 7.77mm thick and with a weight of only 175g, the HUAWEI nova 9 introduces a new starry blue colour way, which adds a unique texture to the chassis. It is also available in black.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is now available on shelves in South Africa. Pick up Huawei’s flagship nova smartphone today and enjoy the very best developments in the nova DNA series.

Buy the HUAWEI nova 9 now, priced at R12 999, and you’ll receive HUAWEI FreeLace earphones valued at R1 499. Ts and Cs apply.