SDS, AnyDesk Software to digitise African firms

Veronica Motloutsi, SmartDigital Solutions founder and CEO.

Home-grown digital transformation company SmartDigital Solutions (SDS) has signed a strategic partnership deal with global remote desktop applications provider AnyDesk Software Global, aimed at digitising African organisations.

According to a statement, the partnership will see SDS combine its services with AnyDesk’s desktop management software.

Founded in 2014, AnyDesk Software creates a platform to help businesses collaborate in the modern world of work.

The company developed the Codec DeskRT software, which it says enables almost latency-free collaboration of office solutions – even in regions with poor internet connectivity.

Codec DeskRT helps to safeguard users by providing encryption and built-in VPN features, to enable customisation of user access and visibility for network administrators. It also facilitates easy remote working assistance by IT professionals, allowing them to offer support remotely.

The software is used by over 100 000 customers across the globe and has been installed on more than 500 million devices in over 190 countries, according to the company

“We believe this partnership will help SDS to focus on its Pan-African strategy to become the leading digital products and platforms provider,” says Veronica Motloutsi, SDS founder and CEO.

“AnyDesk will now access over 20 African markets that will benefit from added capabilities; this partnership will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients.”

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, African companies recognise they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain in the competitive vanguard, adds Motloutsi.

SDS will now become part of the AnyDesk ecosystem – a network of partnerships that provide proprietary access to tools, technologies and delivery capabilities.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with SmartDigital Solutions, which will enable us to unlock together, the full potential of digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape, particularly in Africa,” says Alberto Fernandez, director of EMEA channel sales at AnyDesk.