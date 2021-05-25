Commvault radically expands SaaS portfolio to meet growing demand, introduces intelligent data services platform

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO.

Commvault today announced the expansion of its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) portfolio and a new unified intelligent data services platform designed to meet organisations’ growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset – their data.

“By seamlessly integrating Commvault HyperScale X and Metallic, we offer customers what we call the ‘power of AND’ – the ability to extend between on-premises and cloud with a single integrated solution. We are giving customers a variety of delivery models, a robust portfolio of new services, and the continuous innovation they’ve come to expect from Commvault,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. “Customers need the simplicity and flexibility that SaaS enables, and no vendor in the market is positioned like Commvault to help them embrace the possibilities of this future."

Today’s announcement continues Commvault’s leadership as customers increasingly move to SaaS data management. IDC states that the data protection as a service (DPaaS) segment is expected to grow at 16.6% CAGR, the fastest growing segment in the data protection market. As a company that has been at the forefront of innovation for its rich 25-year history, Commvault’s recently announced fiscal year 2021 results demonstrate that customers are embracing Commvault’s expanding portfolio. Metallic, now available in 24 countries, doubled its number of customers every quarter in Commvault’s FY 21.

Kate Mollett, Regional Director for Commvault South Africa.

“Currently, South African businesses benefit from Metallic, but customers in the rest of Africa using the South African Azure Data Centres for other requirements can now benefit from Microsoft’s Dynamics 365, Office 365 and Azure. This further enables us to position Commvault as the leading data management partner of choice,” said Kate Mollett, Regional Director at Commvault Africa. “By integrating Metallic into the Microsoft Azure network, our local and international relationships can be synchronised with the expansion, availability and penetration of Azure services across Africa.”

Single integrated platform of intelligent data services delivered with choice

Commvault’s new intelligent data services platform leverages all parts of Commvault’s existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, integrated appliance, partner managed to increasingly SaaS – a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes the following set of services: Data management and protection, data security, data compliance and governance, data transformation and data insights. The new intelligent data services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.

Integrated together in a single platform, this approach provides organisations with the ability to embrace the ‘power of AND’ and harness the value of enterprise data.

Customers, analysts and other industry experts recognise that Commvault is driving leadership in SaaS as the future.