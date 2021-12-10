ThycoticCentrify wins 2021 Computing Security Excellence Award for Identity and Access Management

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, is proud to announce that it has won the 2021 Computing Security Excellence Awards in the Identity & Access Management (IAM) category.

A statement from the award organisers stated that the company’s Secret Server solution is an “interesting take on the concept of privileged management”. Secret Server enables organisations to ensure that all accounts with privileged access capabilities are vaulted and protected against misuse. The solution empowers IT teams to discover any overlooked accounts on their system and bring all of them up to the same standard of security.

“We’re honoured to be recognised with the Computing Security Excellence award, a testimony to our leadership in identity and access management and Secret Server’s innovative approach to privileged access management,” said Chris Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at ThycoticCentrify. “In IT environments redefined by digital transformation, remote workforces and the cloud, every user is now a privileged user, making PAM a more significant part of any IAM strategy. This award ends an eventful 2021 for ThycoticCentrify on a high note, and we will carry this momentum into the new year.”

As cyber threats continue to increase, effective and agile PAM has become mission-critical for organisations of every size. Secret Server is a fully-featured PAM solution available both on-premises and in the cloud. Secret Server makes it easy to detect, control, change and audit privileged accounts, giving security and IT ops teams the agility to secure and manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application and root accounts from cyber attack.

The full list of 2021 Computing Security Excellence Award winners can be found here.

Learn more about Secret Server here. For more information about ThycoticCentrify, visit www.thycotic.com or www.centrify.com.