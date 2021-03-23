Rocket MultiValue powers forward to simplify, modernise application development

Rezelde Botha, Rocket Business Unit manager at Axiz.

South Africa’s major enterprises need to move away from applications built on rigid and limiting data models in order to innovate and differentiate in a fast-changing market.

This is according to Axiz, distributor of Rocket MultiValue in South Africa. Rocket MultiValue is an embedded database and application platform that combines the best of traditional database management with a development platform that offers flexibility, innovation and performance.

As a completely integrated solution, it helps to simplify complex application development and supports rapid innovation by consolidating database, security, business continuity, continuous engineering and more into a single platform. The MultiValue Application Platform is able to run on a variety of Microsoft Windows, and Unix platforms, including RedHat Linux, IBM AIX and others, and systems can be deployed to the cloud or on-premises with either physical or virtualised environments.

Says Rezelde Botha, Rocket Business Unit manager at Axiz: “Importantly for South African enterprises, where certain data skills are scarce, Rocket’s MultiValue Application Platform helps you turn ever-changing data requirements, complex business rules and processes into flexible, scalable solutions. Because the data is in an intuitive format, developers don’t need to be database experts to create innovative applications.”

Security is embedded throughout the MultiValue Application Platform, which can be set to automatically encrypt data at rest on the database at the file, record or field level. It also utilises the latest TLS/SSL encryption to protect data in-transit, preventing packet sniffing. To certify the MultiValueMV application against the highest security standards, FIPS 140-2 capable libraries are available. For new security threats, Rocket supplies modular OpenSSL library updates to mitigate issues as they emerge with the update, which may be immediately applied to the server.

Authentication and account management for MultiValue systems can be controlled at either the OS-level, through the system itself, or through third-party authentication systems, and there are also numerous flexible options to allow for Single Sign-On (SSO) access to the back-end resources.

For compliance, audit-logging capabilities allow for tracking of audit histories of assets and events.

MultiValue delivers robust, efficient applications for industries that demand critical performance, such as emergency systems, healthcare, financial services, banking and retail.

MultiValue databases and tools include:

Rocket UniVerse: Fast, flexible data management and app development

Rocket UniData: Data server application platform for fast, flexible and secure applications

Rocket mvBase: The easy-to-use transaction database

Rocket D3: to easily create powerful applications

To find out more, and get a demonstration, please complete the form found here.