4Sight achieves ISO 27001 certification

Non-Executive Directors: Christophe Crowe, Johan Nel, Dr Sidarth Sharma, Herman Sing, Marichen Mortimer, Kamil Patel (Chairperson), Andrew Murgatroyd (#some on TEAMS) Executive Committee: Tertius Zitzke – Chief Executive Officer, Eric Van Der Merwe – Financial Director, Tracy Short – Chief Operating Officer, Willie Ackerman – Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

4Sight Holdings has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), demonstrating our commitment to the highest level of internal compliance and security.

Information security extends beyond IT and software and includes any shape or form of information of value to the business or any internal or external stakeholder. The goal of information security is to ensure the right person has the right information at the right time every time, to guarantee confidentiality, integrity as well as availability.

Tracy Short, Chief Operating Officer of 4Sight, says: “We handle significant amounts of customer and partner information; our priority is to ensure data protection and data privacy through implemented controls and tools focused on identifying information security risks, dramatically reducing the risk of data breaches. The ISMS is now a core component of our day-to-day business processes.”

Achieving ISO 27001 certification for the 4Sight Group was a rigorous external audit process. 4Sight is proud to have been awarded this certification, for what has become a global benchmark for the effective management of information assets. We have invested in the necessary people, processes and technology to protect our data. With this in place, we have the benefit of increased reliability and security of information.

With an approach to accelerating our customers’ digital transformation journeys, 4Sight is continually empowering them with foresight data to make better, more informed decisions and the ability to predict using insight data. As the IT and operational technologies converge, the free flow of data is enabled into the business environment, where it can be safely stored and processed using artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics. And with security of this data core to the success of our customers’ businesses, it is clearly advantageous to be partnering with an organisation that takes information security and corporate governance seriously.

Short adds: “Achieving the ISO 27001 certification signifies that 4Sight can be trusted with critical information assets and that security is paramount to the way we operate.”

Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings, concludes: “In the fourth industrial revolution, over the past four decades, we have seen the mainframe computer in the 80s, connectivity and networks in the 90s, the internet explosion in the 2000s and mobility in the 2010s. Automation got turned into the automation of data around processes with people, where COVID-19 made people our most valuable asset to manage and the way people manage their customer data. We as 4Sight walk this path with our partners, both customer and vendors, into the principles of ISO 27001.”