Logicalis SA appoints new security practice manager

Doctor Mafuwafuwane, Logicalis SA security practice manager.

Logicalis SA, a subsidiary of JSE-listed ICT solutions firm Datatec, has named Doctor Mafuwafuwane as its security practice manager.

According to a statement, Mafuwafuwane joins the team in charge of cyber security solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Doctor into our team of seasoned IT and tech experts at Logicalis,” says CEO Frikkie Grobler. “His impressive cyber security background and IT industry proficiency is set to take our customer service capabilities to greater heights as a business, and as architects of change in a continuously evolving landscape.”

Headquartered in the UK, Logicalis designs, builds and supports ICT solutions for organisations throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and SA. The company has more than 6 500 employees across 24 countries worldwide.

It started local operations in 2017, with its headquarters located in Cape Town.

Logicalis says Mafuwafuwane brings to the new role over eight years of experience in the IT security industry, having worked with various blue-chip companies across numerous roles within the ICT space.

Prior to joining the Logicalis team, he worked for a security solutions organisation as a practice lead. He holds a national diploma from the Vaal University of Technology and various original equipment manufacturing certificates from other institutions.

Says Mafuwafuwane: “Working for Logicalis is a huge honour for me. My key focus areas will include establishing innovative security solutions and strategic plans that align with the business objectives to maintain relevance in the market.

“With the rapid increase of cyber threats over the years, it is a critical time to bring new cyber security technologies and threat awareness across various sectors in the business realm. I look forward to the challenge of digitally transforming organisations in South Africa and protecting Logicalis customers against the continued cyber attack threats.”