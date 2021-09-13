White paper: We need to talk about labour scheduling

Labour scheduling is a critical, complex and time-consuming task, its goal being to get the right people in the right place at the right time, and to strike a perfect medium between the organisation being under- or over-staffed. The positive impact that flexible and transparent scheduling has on employee engagement is another consideration and is often underestimated – good scheduling and workforce management should strike a balance between what’s good for the organisation and what’s good for the employee, and more often than not, engaged employees will have a direct impact on the success of the organisation.

However, all too often the scheduling process fails, resulting in reduced productivity, risks of losing talent and increased labour costs. How can you get scheduling right every time to ensure you get the most from your workforce?

This mini white paper answers the following questions: