City of Joburg nabs 'notorious' hard drive thief

Hard drives and computer tools stolen at IEC offices in the City of Joburg. (Photo source: Twitter)

The City of Johannesburg’s (COJ’s) law enforcement agencies this morning arrested a “notorious” hard drive thief.

The 38-year-old female suspect was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) offices at the Johannesburg Metro Centre building.

She was allegedly found in possession of a backpack containing computer hard drives, memory cards, processors, break-in instruments and voter management devices.

“The suspect was spotted by patrolling security personnel while she was trying to break an emergency exit door,” according to a statement. “The guard then requested backup from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department. When backup finally arrived, the building was searched from the second floor and she was found hiding behind a door of an office that she allegedly broke into as well.

“She could not explain what she was doing in the building after the officers questioned her. She was found in possession of computer hard drives, other computer tools and the tools that she used to break-in.”

She is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court, where she will be formally charged with possession of suspected stolen goods, trespassing and break-in.

According to the COJ, it’s not the first time the suspect has broken into the City of Johannesburg’s offices. Two weeks ago, she was seen on CCTV camera footage carrying two bags full of computer hard drives stolen from the development planning offices and the group legal and contract services offices, which are also located at the Johannesburg Metro Centre building.

Furthermore, in October 2020, the suspect was arrested for a similar crime but the case was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence.

It is alleged the suspect is a service provider for the City of Johannesburg, where she is registered as the director of five companies.

The city reveals that further investigation into the matter is under way.

Speaking to eNCA, executive mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse revealed the suspect was caught in the act. “This is a person who seems to be a repeat offender. Allegedly there was a case in 2020 where, unfortunately, a conviction could not be made.

“We’re really hoping for justice to prevail this time around,” states Phalatse.

The COJ has encouraged residents to report any fraud and corruption activities through its 24-hour tipoff hotline on 0800 002 587, or by e-mail on: problempropertyhotline@joburg.org.za or whistle@joburg.org.za.

Alternatively, they can make reports by visiting the GFIS offices located at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.