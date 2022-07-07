Shoprite offers tech, e-commerce bursaries

The Shoprite Group is offering all-inclusive bursaries for the 2023 academic year, to high-performing students enrolled for degrees in information technology, e-commerce and food sciences, among others.

The retail giant’s bursaries provide financial assistance towards tuition and on-campus accommodation, and are linked to work-back agreements.

In a statement, Shoprite Group says aspiring applicants studying towards their IT degree should be in their second or third year of study. Similarly, for e-commerce, with specialisation in user interface or UI design, they should be in their second or third year.

For the accounting and food sciences bursary, they must be in the second, third or fourth year.

Logistics and supply chain applications must be enrolled in their third or fourth year of study.

The company emphasises that applicants should be in the particular year of study at the time of their application, with a 65% aggregate or higher.

“With staggering youth unemployment levels, the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme gives highly-motivated and ambitious students the best possible start to their careers,” says Lungile Koti, senior early careers talent specialist.

“We are looking to invest in youth that want to grow and develop into the future leaders of our industry.”

According to Shoprite, it supports on average 300 students every year, at an investment of more than R17 million.

In terms of the work-back agreement, bursary-holders are guaranteed employment upon graduation, it states, adding they will have strong career growth prospects within the group.

To apply for the bursary programme, click here. Applications close on 31 August.