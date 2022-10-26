Keypoint Intelligence validates Kyocera’s security strength

“Kyocera applies the highest firmware level of cyber security best practices and standards,” says Yena Ngidi, Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

The volume and complexity of security threats facing today’s organisations is increasing daily. The need for robust data protection has never been greater, which makes Kyocera being awarded the prestigious Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Testing seal and certificate all the more significant. Testing was done on the TASKalfa 3554ci and the validation extends to all nine TASKalfa 3554ci series devices.

Kyocera was awarded the prestigious Security Validation Testing seal and certificate following a two-pronged process, whereby Keypoint Intelligence and its testing partner Accenture Security do rigorous examinations focused on both automated cyber attacks and white hat hacking and involved attempted device penetration of the firmware and underlying OS (operating system). In presenting the award, Anthony Sci, President and CEO of Keypoint Intelligence, explained the robust process and also revealed how Kyocera passed with flying colours, with no security weaknesses detected.

“We call it our K-Level security and it is Kyocera’s signature feature where the highest firmware level of cyber security best practices and standards are applied. It provides TASKalfa 3554ci series users with a reliable and highly recommended product,” says Yena Ngidi, Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“The series firmware comes with the ability to enable an advanced level of security installed as part of the initial configuration to reduce human error. Kyocera takes a proactive approach to ensuring its highest possible level data protection for its devices, making sure of compliance with industry regulatory standards. Device encryption ensures data integrity and strict access ensures that only authorised parties are able to access Kyocera devices or information.

“Organisations cannot become complacent in the face of the never-ending fresh waves of cyber security threats. Security is at the heart of all our innovative devices and Kyocera will keep innovating to provide the best protection for our clients' data,” concludes Ngidi.

You can discover more about the Kyocera TASKalfa 3554ci series here.



