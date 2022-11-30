OpenText names Datacentrix as Regional Partner of the Year: Emerging Markets
Following its recent local partner award, where hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix was named as ‘African Reseller of the Year’ for 2022 by OpenText, the organisation has also taken the title of ‘Regional Partner of the Year: Emerging Markets’ from the information management software vendor.
This most recent award was received by Datacentrix at OpenText World 2022, the world's largest information management conference, which took place in Las Vegas, USA.
Says Shakeel Jhazbhay, Datacentrix General Manager for Digital Business Solutions: “OpenText’s Partner Awards acknowledge those vendors, resellers and systems integrators who have developed and delivered exceptional OpenText-based solutions over the past year, finding new and different ways to work, solve problems and improve customer experiences.
“As the largest OpenText partner in Africa and the only Platinum Partner on the continent, Datacentrix has consistently been recognised by our long-term partner over years. 2022 marks the second year that we have been distinguished as the leader within the emerging markets, which include Africa and the Middle East, having received the title of ‘Emerging Market Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the Year’ winner in 2021.
“The ongoing acknowledgement from OpenText attests to the strength of our more than 20-year mutual partnership, showing that we have the deep skills in place to help local businesses on their digital transformation journeys.
“Our latest award from OpenText is a significant achievement for Datacentrix and shows that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to further building our relationship, helping our joint clients to solve the complex business challenges in today’s digital world,” states Jhazbhay.
