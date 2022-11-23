Sport action at your fingertips: Live streaming apps you don’t want to miss

It’s the season of sport and, if anything, you don’t want to miss a single moment from any of your favourite sports stars, teams and leagues. It’s not always practical to go to a stadium and physically watch a game, but thanks to technology, you can now save time and enjoy a wide variety of sports at a click of a button and from wherever you are.

With sports apps from AppGallery, you can now receive real-time sports news, line-ups, detailed reports and view high-quality streaming without a subscription. Currently, the app market is infiltrated with sport streaming applications, making it more worthwhile for you to find and install the best ones. Here are four apps that will guarantee that you get the greatest sporting experience.

SuperSport: Offering you live sport, news and highlights

If you’re a sports enthusiast who loves football, cricket, rugby, golf, tennis and more, then you’re in luck. With SuperSport, you can now stay glued to your mobile device and enjoy video highlights, sports news, live scores, results, fixtures, schedules and rankings. Even more exciting is that you’ll receive real-time notifications that allow you to keep up with your favourite team and sports stars as they go head-to-head with their opponents.

Want to stay on your toes and explore what’s happening in the world of sports? Simply link your app to live streamlining on the DStv app using the Connect ID, which is available in sub-Saharan Africa and surrounding areas. Using your profile on the app, you can also personalise the interface to display only the teams, events and competitions you want to view.

LiveScore: Enjoy live commentary, access to online groups and match conversations

In-depth coverage of all competitive sports can be just a click away when you download the LiveScore app. Get real-time updates of line-ups, match previews and live results of matches from the Premier League, La Liga or Twenty20 cricket.

LiveScore is for all sport fanatics, from tennis enthusiasts who enjoy each slam on the courts, cricket lovers who want to follow ball-by-ball commentary and wickets, basketball devotees who enjoy the NBA and even hockey observers who are enticed by functionality and speed.

Champions League Official: Create and compete in a fantasy league

Ever dreamt of creating your own football game? You can now do this digitally with the Champions League Official app, which allows you to select your own team and compete against others. You can do this and more, such as watch live sport, receive score updates and get access to player statistics. You can also revisit archives of the past games and relive the thrill of champions such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and more.

Showmax: Live and pre-recorded sport entertainment

Enjoy entertainment like no other with Showmax, a must-have app for all movies, series and sports. For a monthly fee, you can get limited news and updates on your favourite teams and soccer stars. Simply press on the sport icon and open up a digital world of live sport, sports bulletins, recent highlights and more.

Showmax goes beyond showcasing the latest games by unifying entertainment and sport. You will get treated to sport magazine and talk shows, sport movies and shows. Subscribers can also look forward to selected Premier League matches, MultiChoice Diski Challenge matches and international football matches and tournaments from all over the world.

This November, you can sit in the comfort of your home with friends and family and enjoy a range of sport at your fingertips. Apps such as SuperSport, LiveScore, Champions League Official, Showmax and more, will provide you with incredible sporting action that will see you support and celebrate your favourite teams.

