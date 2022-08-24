Privitar debuts Modern Data Provisioning Platform

Privitar has introduced the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning (MDP) Platform, a new data security platform designed to help organisations maximise their use of data effectively and responsibly.

Headquartered in London and with offices in the US, Israel and Singapore, Privitar was founded in 2014 "to help companies realise the value of big data with privacy engineering." It is backed by Tier-1 private equity and venture capital funds and its co-founder and CEO Jason du Preez is originally from Cape Town.

According to Privitar, due to an increasingly stringent regulatory environment organisations must ensure that their data is properly safeguarded, while also maintaining its utility.

The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables entities to comply with privacy regulations and protect customer trust with security and privacy capabilities built into data operations.

According to the company, the platform accelerates access to data through streamlined, repeatable, and scalable processes to register new data assets, assemble policies, and approve access requests.

In addition, policies are defined in the platform's control plane, supporting a range of data processing patterns including high-volume batch for data lakes and warehouses and dynamic queries for SQL-based stores.

The platform also enables self-service access to data for all users and applications by combining automated workflows for data registration, policy assembly, and access approval with policy-based data security and privacy controls.

A brand new feature of the platform is a dynamic query engine that will enable Privitar customers to enforce the same policies that have been used for high velocity batch processing on any Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) data source.

Du Preez, who is a University of Cape Town graduate, says: “We know that businesses get the best outcomes from their data when they address data security and privacy within data provisioning processes.”



He says his company built the new platform to streamline that process and to help businesses operate more effectively. It uses "context-aware policies to accelerate access to data without compromising on utility, risk, compliance, or customer trust.”