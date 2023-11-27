ABC Solar empowers businesses with Huawei Power-S: Hybrid solar solution for reliable energy

Huawei Power-S

As load-shedding escalates, and both fuel and electricity costs surge in South Africa, it has placed a significant strain on the power supply for both livelihoods and production. In response to these pressing challenges, ABC Solar, a renowned distribution partner for Huawei, has introduced a range of innovative commercial and industrial products aimed at assisting numerous small businesses throughout South Africa in coping with persistent power outages.

At the heart of this solution is the Huawei Power-S, a cutting-edge hybrid solar power and backup system meticulously designed for commercial and industrial settings. This versatile system offers top-tier hybrid power provision, and its applications are diverse, ranging from farms and shopping malls to hotels, restaurants, banks, offices, campuses and factories. With the capability to provide power ranging from 30 kilowatts to 100 kilowatts, Power-S is a versatile and robust solution for a wide range of scenarios.

One of the key strengths of the Power-S system is its ability to adapt to diverse power consumption scenarios. It provides robust support for various energy sources, including PV (photovoltaic), DG (diesel generator) and the grid, among others. This adaptability ensures seamless power switchover in under 10 milliseconds, guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply, especially for critical loads like lighting, televisions and networks. In times of unstable power grids or during load-shedding events, this seamless transition is invaluable for businesses, allowing them to maintain operations without disruption. The design of the Power-S system also sets it apart from traditional solutions. It adopts an all-in-one approach, consolidating all necessary components within a single cabinet. This innovative design effectively addresses common issues associated with large footprints, complex installations and the challenges of managing multiple vendors. Additionally, the system's rapid, one-day installation process significantly reduces installation, cabling and commissioning times, leading to enhanced overall efficiency. Businesses can enjoy the benefits of a reliable power solution without enduring extended installation disruptions.

The modular design of Power-S offers further flexibility and cost-efficiency. Users can easily expand the capacity of batteries and power modules, aligning the system with various budget constraints and minimising construction costs over its life cycle. Moreover, Huawei's battery optimiser technology optimises the charge and discharge of the batteries, ensuring maximum possible energy availability and automatic state of charge calibration, eliminating state of charge calibration in your O&M requirements, and allowing for both old and new batteries in the same system. This ensures that businesses get the maximum value out of their battery investments. This not only simplifies the maintenance process, but also contributes to a superior and hassle-free power consumption experience for customers.

In the words of Siqi Lu, Vice-President at ABC Solar: "In these challenging times marked by energy crises, the importance of innovative energy solutions has never been more pronounced. The Huawei Power-S can provide not just power, but also a lifeline to businesses ensuring continuity, resilience and a brighter future amid the darkness of power shortages."

ABC Solar, in its strategic partnership with Huawei, is dedicated to delivering a comprehensive suite of services to its customers. This commitment extends from initial pre-sales consultations to ongoing post-sales support. The partnership allows ABC Solar to offer a range of cutting-edge products meticulously tailored to meet the unique requirements of residential, commercial and industrial applications. Backed by a committed team of extensively trained experts, ABC Solar is well-positioned to provide customers with top-tier assistance, guaranteeing an exceptional experience. ABC Solar's dedication to excellence positions it as the foremost partner for state-of-the-art energy storage solutions in the market. To further enhance accessibility, ABC Solar has strategically established an expansive network of distribution centres, strategically situated in key metropolitan areas. This network ensures that their products and expertise are readily accessible, facilitating prompt and efficient support when needed.

ABC Solar's offerings align with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and promote clean energy. By providing innovative, eco-friendly energy solutions, they contribute to a brighter and more sustainable future for both businesses and the environment. With innovative solutions like Power-S, they are shaping the future of energy provision in challenging times.

ABC Solar is running an exclusive promotion catering to first-time buyers from now to 31 December 2023, offering a unique opportunity to receive up to a 10% discount by simply submitting their proof of concept. Interested clients are encouraged to reach out to us at matthew@abcsolar.co.za to take advantage of this limited time offer (T&Cs apply). Explore our comprehensive range of products and services at www.abcsolar.co.za for more details.