MTN appoints Tischendorf as tech boss for digital, fintech

Hermann Tischendorf, MTN Group chief technology and information officer for digital and fintech.

MTN Group has appointed Hermann Tischendorf as chief technology and information officer for digital and fintech, effective this month.

Tischendorf joins MTN from global consumer finance group 4finance, where he was chief technology officer.

Announcing his appointment, MTN says Tischendorf is expected to transform the telco’s mobile payment platform through innovation, as well as help improve customer engagement, experience, acquisition and loyalty.

The telco adds he will be responsible for developing new products and services for MTN, and scale up existing revenue streams.

The appointment of Tischendorf comes as MTN is rolling out its new Africa strategy, targeting 100 million fintech users on the continent in the next five years. MTN currently has 47 million Mobile Money subscribers.

The telco intends to tap into Tischendorf’s 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, where he has occupied numerous senior roles.

Tischendorf holds a Master of Business Administration and a Diploma with Honours from Karl-Franzens University of Graz, Austria, and studied finance and banking at the Anderson School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles.

“Hermann brings a solid track record of success in directing organisational expansion, digital product development, operations management, IT budget allocation, as well as mergers and acquisitions,” says MTN.

Commenting on the appointment, Serigne Dioum, MTN Group chief digital and fintech officer, says: “We are delighted to have a seasoned executive of Hermann’s calibre joining our growing DigiFin team. He brings the skills and experience that will accelerate innovative digital and fintech advancements in line with our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa progress.”