Cape Town residents take to public housing call centre

The City of Cape Town’s call centre for public housing matters is growing, with more than 19 000 calls recorded per year. This, says the city, equates to 75 calls per day.

The Human Settlements Call Centre assists residents with affordable housing rental enquiries and relief, and helps with applications for housing opportunities.

In addition, call centre agents are able to log service requests for a tenant’s repair enquiries, assisting with applications for council-owned rental properties and social housing opportunities, as well as with registering on the city’s housing needs register, among others.

During an oversight visit to the call centre yesterday, councillor Malusi Booi, the city’s mayoral committee member for human settlements, lauded the call centre staff for assisting residents with their public housing matters.

“On a daily basis, the officials go beyond their call of duty to ensure residents have the correct information,” says Booi.

“We thank the officials for their sterling work as we continue to serve the most vulnerable residents in our communities. Good customer service is more important than ever, especially since the COVID-19 crisis over the past two years.”

The city has a notable contact centre sector – also referred to as the business process outsourcing sector – with a number of international clients setting up operations in the Mother City.

Additionally, the Western Cape Provincial Government has earmarked the call centre sector as a priority industry for employment creation within the province.

Councillor Albert Anda Ntsodo points out the human settlements call centre officials play a key role in keeping the city’s residents informed and ensuring the most vulnerable residents receive assistance.

“There is always room for improvement and the city is working hard to see how its services and customer interactions can be enhanced. We thank the officials for their hard work and for always going the extra mile.”

To contact the human settlements call centre, citizens can call 021 444 0333, or send a WhatsApp to 063 299 9927.