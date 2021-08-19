FleetDomain launches massive upgrade to its industry-leading fleet management software

Jai Kalyan, Managing Director, FleetDomain.

FleetDomain, a subsidiary of the Argility Technology Group, has launched a major upgrade of its flagship fleet management software. Letitia Hulbert, Operations Executive at FleetDomain, says the upgrade will dramatically improve the user experience via a new and more intuitive look and feel, along with enhanced performance.

“The upgraded application is much faster and more reliable, and it's going to be easier for our developers to enhance the programme as the market needs change going forward,” she says. “Our customers have come to rely on FleetDomain to manage their businesses effectively and provide a solid foundation for growth – the new version of the software incorporates all the intellectual capital we have accumulated over the years but is now better positioned to build on that capital to help customers adapt to changing market conditions and seize new opportunities.”

The new version of FleetDomain moves away from proprietary code and is written in modern programming languages such as HMTL 5, making it far more flexible in terms of development. Customers are presented with a greatly improved graphical user interface, making for a better user experience.

In addition, developers with the appropriate skills are more readily available.

The use of open programming and an improved backend design has had a major impact on reliability, says Hulbert. In fact, FleetDomain now has an uptime of 99.9%, something that’s very important for a business-critical application.

The new functionality includes access to user-friendly graphs – simplifying decision-makers' ease in monitoring their businesses – plus it supports data-driven decision-making in real-time. Another important enhancement includes a mobile app, which means that managers can stay in touch with the business even when they are on the move.

Jai Kalyan, Managing Director, FleetDomain confirms the upgrade is free for existing customers. “There is no impact for our current customers – we do the upgrade overnight so that when they log on in the morning, all their data is populated so that they can get on with their business – benefiting immediately from the enhanced functionality and better user experience. We also believe that the new, improved version will open up new markets for us,” he concludes.