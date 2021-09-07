Tiffany Dunsdon replaces Sbu Shabalala as Adapt IT CEO

Tiffany Dunsdon, CEO of Adapt IT.

Adapt IT has appointed Tiffany Dunsdon as permanent CEO, replacing founder Sbu Shabalala, who resigned last month.

The software services company notified shareholders yesterday that Dunsdon is the new company head.

“The board of directors of Adapt IT hereby notifies its shareholders that Mrs Tiffany Dunsdon has been permanently appointed as the chief executive officer of the company, and Mr Antonio Vicente’s role has changed from chief strategy officer to chief operating officer, both with immediate effect.”

Dunsdon was initially appointed in acting capacity when Shabalala was granted leave of absence in May.

This was after Shabalala was accused of masterminding an attack on an Ethekwini municipality manager. The Adapt IT founder was accused of ordering unidentified men to assault his estranged wife, Neo Shabalala’s partner, Sipho Nzuza.

Shabalala denied the assault allegations.

Dunsdon is taking over the operations of the software services group two weeks ahead of Adapt IT releasing its financial year-end results.

This will be the first time Adapt IT will report its financial performance without founder, Shabalala.

The company last week expressed disappointment at the impact of COVID-19 on its operations in the year ended June, after recording muted revenue increase of 1% to R1.503 billion.

In a trading update, it said some of its divisions were heavily affected by the pandemic-related regulations and lockdowns, resulting in projects being postponed or cancelled.

Dunsdon and the new executive team will now oversee the conclusion of a tense takeover race, which pitted Huge Group against Canadian software group Volaris for control of Adapt IT.