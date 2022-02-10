An educational guide for enterprise SD-WAN in 2022 and beyond

“If you are among the nearly 70% of enterprise organisations that have yet to experience the benefits of SD-WAN technology, don’t worry, we understand,” says Pete Nel, Business Development Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor for Extreme Networks.



The landscape is diverse and the technology is ever-changing. The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is taking off in enterprises of all sizes, and for good reason. Simplifying administration with a centralised policy-driven approach, the SD-WAN is transport independent, whether MPLS, internet, WiFi, 3G, 4G or 5G and prioritises traffic according to policy.

“It increases business agility and speeds provisioning, while driving down the total cost of the WAN. The first generation of SD-WAN was really about reducing costs and replacing MPLS with broadband and dedicated internet access. Now we are in the phase where SD-WAN is not about reducing costs, it’s about business continuity,” says Nel.

Extreme Networks is hosting a webinar on 15 and 17 February where delegates will learn the top trends in SD-WAN technology, what cloud-native SD-WAN is and why it’s important, as well as explore the key tenets of the right SD-WAN solution.

The webinar will cover:

Introduction to SD-WAN technology;

How top industry experts see the SD-WAN market evolving in 2022;

Why a cloud-native SD-WAN platform can make all the difference; and

Top five questions you should be prepared to answer when picking an SD-WAN provider.

Who are the speakers?

Dan Dulac is Extreme’s Vice-President of SaaS Solutions Strategy. He is responsible for global go-to-market enablement of Extreme’s SaaS solutions. His passion is exploring, designing and presenting solution strategies addressing today’s challenges while preparing for the needs of tomorrow. He has spent his 25-year career in the IP networking industry after receiving his BS degree in Mathematics from the University of New Hampshire.

Darian Bird spent 10 years at IBM, where he was a principal advisor for infrastructure services and hybrid cloud in Europe. Prior to this, he was a research manager at IDC, gaining emerging markets experience and heading up their offshore research team based in Kuala Lumpur.



Register to attend on Tuesday, 15 February (11am Eastern Time – for the Americas) or Thursday (11am GMT – for EMEA)



For more information, contact Duxbury Networking