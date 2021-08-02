Salesforce takes up the Slack

Multiple deals by Accenture and three major deals by Thoma Bravo dominated the international ICT market last month.

At home, it was a comparatively quiet week.

Key local news

Naspers made a R34 million investment in digital insurance advice platform, Ctrl.

Prosus led an R18.2 billion investment in Indian food-delivery giant Swiggy.

The appointment of a new CEO at Net 1.

Key African news

The Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine cable has gone live.

The Djibouti government will sell a significant minority stake in Djibouti Telecom.

GAFP has taken a 38% stake in Angolan operator Movicel, with the Angolan government still having a 57% stake.

InnoVent, an IT financing and leasing specialist, has opened its third African office in Lagos, Nigeria.

South Sudan has launched its first locally owned telecommunications operator, Digitel Network, that will compete with Zain and MTN.

The appointments of new CEOs/MDs, etc, at Google Cloud, the new Ethiopian telecommunications licence company, IBM and Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Sudan.

Key international news

Accenture acquired Cloudworks, a Canada-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider; CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services; Openmind, a boutique commerce agency in Italy with key capabilities in cloud-based platforms; Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defence and managed security services; and Workforce Insight, a workforce optimisation consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. Also, Accenture has entered into an agreements to acquire Ethica Consulting Group, a group of technology companies based in Italy that provides advanced software and professional services; HRC Retail Advisory, a retail-focused strategy consultancy with critical in-demand skills and solutions to help clients across the retail value chain; Trivadis, an IT services provider specialising in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data; and Wabion, a Google Cloud services boutique.

AllCloud bought Integress, a Snowflake partner, which offers services to help organisations get actionable insights and improve profits from their data.

Antin Infrastructure Partners purchased Pulsant, a hybrid cloud specialist.

Bentley Systems’ Seequent business unit acquired Denmark-based Aarhus GeoSoftware, a developer of geophysical software.

Byju acquired Epic, a kids learning platform ($500 million); Great Learning, a professional and higher education platform ($600 million); and smaller rival Toppr ($150 million).

Capgemini bought Acclimation, an Australian SAP services specialist; and it has entered into a scheme implementation agreement to acquire Empired, an Australian cloud transformation and digital services provider.

Naspers made a R34 million investment in digital insurance advice platform, Ctrl.

Carlyle purchased LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions.

The Descartes Systems Group acquired GreenMile, a provider of cloud-based mobile route execution solutions for food, beverage and broader distribution verticals.

Digi International bought Ctek, a company specialising in remote monitoring and industrial controls solutions.

EPAM Systems purchased a professional service provider specialising in IT strategy and technology-driven transformations.

Enghouse Systems acquired Momindum SAS, a SaaS enterprise video software company.

Exclusive Networks bought Ignition Technology, a specialist security distributor focusing on emerging vendors.

FactSet purchased BTU Analytics, a provider of data and analytics.

Sweden-based Hexagon acquired Infor's enterprise asset management division ($2.7 billion).

HPE bought Ampool, a structured query language analytics firm; and Zerto, a cloud data management and storage protection specialist ($374 million).

IFS purchased Customerville, a design-driven feedback technology provider.

IPI Partners acquired DigiPlex, a data centre provider.

Microsoft bought CloudKnox Security to give organisations visibility into privileged access, right-size permissions and consistently enforced least-privilege principles with the aim of reducing risk.

Milestone Technologies purchased Software Management Consultants, a next-gen IT consulting, talent management and digital solutions provider; and the company formed an agreement to acquire RiskIQ, which specialises in attack surface management and threat intelligence. Milestone also plans to acquire Suplari, a company that offers data analysis software for companies to manage supplier spending.

Netrix bought the managed IT services business division of Contegix.

Node4 purchased TNP, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner.

NSEIT acquired a majority stake in Cloudxchange.io, an emerging leader in cloud services.

Sophos bought Intel-backed Capsule8 to help expand detection and response solutions for under-protected and underserved server and cloud environments running Linux systems. Sophos also purchased MSSP start-up Braintrace to get visibility into suspicious network traffic patterns, including encrypted traffic, without the need for man-in-the-middle decryption.

Sony purchased Housemarque, a Finnish game development studio.

Square acquired Crew, a frontline employee platform for consolidating and streamlining the day-to-day operations of hourly workforces.

Take-Two Interactive Software bought privately held Dynamixyz, a world-class leader in video-based facial animation services.

Telus International purchased India-based Playment, a leader in data annotation and computer vision tools and services specialised in 2D and 3D image, video and LiDAR.

Thoma Bravo acquired iOFFICE, an industry leader in workplace experience and asset management software-as-a-service solutions; It has also agreed to acquire Medallia, an enterprise software firm ($6.4 billion); QAD, a provider of cloud-based software for the supply chain ($2 billion); and Stamps.com, a provider of e-commerce shipping solutions ($6.6 billion).

Unity bought Interactive Data Visualization, the creator of SpeedTree, a suite of vegetation modelling and environment creation products for architecture, games, visual effects and real-time simulations.

Alphabet's Google has agreed to buy Pring, a Japanese payments business.

Atos has reached an agreement to acquire Visual BI, one of the leading and fastest growing firms focusing exclusively on cloud data analytics and business intelligence in the US.

Bill.com Holdings has inked an agreement to acquire Invoice2go ($625 million).

Barracuda plans to buy Skout Cybersecurity, a security monitoring and response company.

Blackstone Group will purchase Sphera, an environmental, social and governance software, data and consulting services provider ($1.4 billion); and has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Simplilearn Solutions, an online learning bootcamp.

Germany-based Cancom has sold off its UK and Ireland business to Madrid-based technology services company Telefonica Tech (€398 million).

Cirrus Logic has agreed to acquire Lion Semiconductor.

Calypso Technology, a provider of cloud-enabled, cross-asset, front-to-back solutions for financial markets, and AxiomSL, the leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions for financial institutions, are to merge.

eBay will sell part of its stake in Norwegian classifieds group Adevinta to private equity group Permira ($2.25 billion).

EQT Private Equity will buy PRO Unlimited, a leading provider of integrated contingent workforce management solutions.

France's anti-trust watchdog has slapped a €500 million fine on Alphabet's Google for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country's news publisher.

Francisco Partners has agreed to sell Plex Systems, a software manufacturing company, to Rockwell Automation ($2.2 billion); and to acquire STARLIMS, a provider of laboratory information management system software.

Genstar Capital has agreed to purchase a majority stake in Foreside Financial Group, a provider of distribution, governance, risk management and compliance solutions to clients in the global asset and wealth management industries.

HP has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Teradici, a global innovator in remote computing software that enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook or tablet.

IBM plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a premier DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. IBM has also agreed to buy Bluetab Solutions Group to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services.

Ingram Micro has officially closed its acquisition by Platinum Equity ($7.2 billion).

JFrog has agreed to buy Vdoo, a security software start-up ($300 million).

Lumen Technologies will sell its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.

MKS Instruments will buy Atotech, a specialty chemicals group ($5.1 billion).

Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Openpath Security, a cloud-based mobile access control provider.

The PCCW, owned by billionaire Richard Li, has agreed to sell its data centre business to Digital Bridge ($750 million).

Qualtrics International will acquire privately held Clarabridge, whose software uses artificial intelligence to comb indirect sources like social media posts and customer support calls for information about how customers felt about their experience with a brand ($1.1 billion).

Quantum Corporation has made an agreement to acquire the video surveillance portfolio and assets of Pivot3, a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure and a leader in intelligent software solutions for the security and surveillance markets.

Salesforce has closed its $27.7 billion Slack acquisition.

Sterlite Technologies has announced its plans to acquire Clearcomm Group, a network integration company.

Telefonica has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Colombian fibre business to investment firm KKR ($200 million).

Telstra will sell a 49% stake in its mobile tower business for $2.1 billion.

Tencent Holdings has agreed to buy the rest of Sumo Group it doesn’t already own, adding to a string of gaming investments by the Chinese social media and gaming giant.

The US Department of Defense is ditching its potentially $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract won by Microsoft in October 2019, an award that was mired in litigation filed by Amazon Web Services.

Visa has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintech firms to provide innovative foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments.

Veritone has signed a definitive agreement to buy PandoLogic, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions.

Billionaire Xavier Niel intends to take over Iliad, the French telecoms group he founded 22 years ago, and delist it from the stock market. He already owns around 71%.

Zebra Technologies intends to purchase Fetch Robotics, a pioneer in on-demand automation.

Zoom Video Communications is acquiring a company known as Kites, which has worked on creating real-time translation and transcription software. The company has also agreed to buy Five9, a cloud software provider ($14.7 billion).

ZoomInfo has agreed to acquire Chorus.ai, a leader in conversation intelligence ($575 million).

Blackstone has invested in Simpli.fi, a provider of advertising software.

Booz Allen Hamilton has invested in Latent AI, a company with a suite of software tools that enable adaptive AI and machine learning at the edge.

BT Group has invested in Safe Security, a cyber risk management firm.

Cohere Capital has invested in Promevo, a provider of IT services, solutions and software devoted to Google's Workspace, Chrome and Cloud Platform technologies.

Great Hill Partners has made a $250 million investment in Auvik Networks, a provider of network management software that helps IT teams automate tasks and protect devices.

Hg has made a $1 billion investment in Insightsoftware, a business software provider.

Livingbridge has invested in UK-based North, a networking and IOT specialist, which in turn has acquired UK-based Data Techniques, a connectivity specialist.

LLR Partners has invested in WizeHive, the provider of a SaaS platform focused on life cycle management of grants, scholarships and fellowships

Long Ridge Equity Partners has made a $100 million investment in AuthenticID, a provider of identity proofing solutions for large enterprises.

O2 Investment Partners has invested in unWired Broadband, a fixed-wireless ISP.

Valtech has invested in BC Partners, a provider of digital marketing, strategy consulting, design and other services.

TPG has made a $100 million investment in EIS, a provider of insurance software and other services.

Warburg Pincus has made a $153 million investment in UK-based Quantexa, a financial technology start-up.

Accel has led a $100 million investment in 1Password, a Canadian security and privacy tech start-up.

Atlantic Bridge has led an investment in AttackIQ, a developer of cyber security software designed to help organisations measure the effectiveness of their security programs.

BlueIO has led a $100 million investment in Virsec, a developer of security software designed to detect and manage known and unknown cyber security attacks in real-time.

ICONIQ Growth led a $300 million investment in Netskope, the cloud security firm.

Insight Partners led an investment in DNSFilter, a developer of cloud-based filtering and online threat protection platform.

Liberty Strategic Capital led an investment in Cybereason, a provider of extended detection and response, endpoint detection and response, next-generation anti-virus and proactive threat hunting capabilities to customers.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund led the following investments: AnyVision, an AI-based facial recognition start-up ($235 million); Class Technologies, which makes tools for the Zoom Video Communications platform to enhance online classes ($105 million); Mmhmm, a souped-up video communications service ($199 million); Pantheon, a provider of a web operations platform that helps developers and marketers create and manage websites via a governance, security and collaboration tool ($100 million); Skedulo, a developer of workforce management software; and Wiliot, a technology company backed by Amazon Web Services and Qualcomm ($200 million).

The appointments of new CEOs at Acronis, Cadence Design Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Lacework, Pocket Aces, Qualcomm, RealPage, Sierra Wireless and Sky Italia.

IPO filings from Amplitude, CloudWalk Technology, Instructure Holdings, Paytm, Riskified, Teads SA and VTEX.

IPOs/listings from AvePoint (Nasdaq), ClearSecure (NYSE), Didi Global (NYSE), EverCommerce (Nasdaq), Glimpse Group (Nasdaq), Intapp (Nasdaq), ironSource (NYSE), Kaltura (Nasdaq), Outbrain (Nasdaq), Payoneer (Nasdaq), PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE), Riskified (NYSE), Sentinel One (NYSE), VTEX (NYSE), Wise (London) and Zenvia (Nasdaq).

Research results and predictions

Worldwide PC shipments totalled 71.6 million units in Q221, an increase of 4.6% from Q220, according to Gartner.

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.2 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.6% from 2020, according to Gartner.

Worldwide shipments of traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations, reached 83.6 million units in 2Q21, up 13.2% from 2Q20, according to IDC.

Stock market changes



JSE All share index: Up 4% (all-time high reached during this period)

FTSE100: Down 1.3%

DAX: Down 0.7%

NYSE (Dow): Up 0.4% (all-time high reached during this period)

S&P 500: Up 1% (all-time high reached during this period)

Nasdaq: Up 0.6% (all-time high reached during this period)

Nikkei225: Down 5.2%

Hang Seng: Down 8.3%

Shanghai: Down 3.5%

Final word



Look out for Intel Buying GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion and NortonLifeLock acquiring UK’s Avast.

