Huawei urges Africa to enter global semiconductor industry

Africa needs to have a share in the global semiconductors industry, to secure its competiveness in the future, says a senior Huawei executive.

Edison Xie, director of media affairs, Huawei Southern Africa region, says the global semiconductor sector market offers Africa opportunities not to be missed.

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totalled $419.1 billion in 2019, down 12% from 2018, according to Gartner.

“With a massive growth in technology hubs across the continent growing over 50% in the last several years, Africa needs to have a share in the global semiconductors industry, to secure its competiveness in the future.”

Reacting to the news that some senior officials in the US government have put forward new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to Huawei Technologies, Xie says this unilaterally proposed change of rules by the US could hurt Africa’s fast-growing technology industry.

“Under the proposed rule change, foreign companies that use US chip-making equipment would be required to obtain a US licence before supplying certain chips to Huawei.

“The semiconductor industry is widely recognised as a key driver and enabler for the whole electronics value chain. With an expanding tech industry and a growing innovation culture, Africa has proved its potential to be a competitive force in technology in the future.”

As a result, he says, the proposed move will create more uncertainties in the global semiconductor sector, “which we see as the centrepiece of ICTs that transform society for the better”.

According to Xie, these technologies, which enable new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and the Internet of things, have been playing a critical role in Africa’s socio-economic development.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, ICTs and digital economy will play a crucial role in economic recovery.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese ICT company says since the virus outbreak, Huawei and its partners have rapidly launched many 5G- and AI-powered medical applications.

Announcing its first quarter business performance results for 2020 yesterday, it said: “We are using our expertise in communications technologies to help fight the pandemic and save more lives. The AI-assisted coronavirus diagnosis solution cuts CT scan review times from 12 minutes down to two, helping doctors improve their diagnostic efficiency.

“5G-enabled remote video consultation helps mitigate shortages of frontline experts and increases the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment of critical patients.

“AI-powered thermal imaging devices can take temperatures, increasing the efficiency of infection prevention and control in public places.

“In addition, Huawei has been doing its best to get masks, test kits, and other protective supplies to the countries and organisations that need them.”