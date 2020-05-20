Tactile sells 50k units in four years from market intro

Sunmi provides a full range of intelligent hardware solutions based on Android for commercial applications. Sunmi was established in 2016 only and has rapidly taken significant market share across the globe.

In March 2016, Sunmi introduced the V1 mobile ticketing unit, which was immediately picked up by Tactile and introduced successfully to the South African VAS industry – think sales of electricity and airtime. From the V1 came an entire range of fixed and mobile POS solutions that quickly found its way into the South African market. Offering great value for money, attractive designs and a powerful MDM platform turned out to be the "product and features mix" that a lot of businesses and end-users were waiting for.

The high-moving items in SA include low-cost 15.6-inch desktop POS platforms, mobile handheld devices for hospitality applications and payment devices to go head-to-head with the well known incumbent brands that have simply become too comfortable. Today, value for money and TCO are the concepts that drive decisions, combined with great support, which Tactile is able to provide, thanks to its knowledge on POS, mobility, Android and payment technology.

Tactile has a high success rate when introducing new and/or unknown brands into the South African market. Think about Elo Touch Solutions that are now widely used (Engen and Mr Price, among others), FEC POS (Pep and Famous Brands, among others) and Newland Auto ID (Massmart and Spar, among others) which are used by the top retailers, hospitality groups and banks out there.

Sunmi and Tactile make for a formidable team and that has translated into an incredible accomplishment of reaching 50 000 units sold within four years, not only from introduction to the South African market, but four years from Sunmi starting its business. Huge congratulations to the Tactile team in SA and Taiwan and, of course, the team at Sunmi.

