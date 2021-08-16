ITC Infotech: Investing in SA

ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, is investing to expand its presence in South Africa.

ITC Infotech is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC. ITC is one of India's leading private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri-business and IT. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speciﬁc alliances, and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, travel and hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC Infotech established its operations in South Africa in 2010 and has been engaged with leading South African businesses across industries, including banking, financial services, consumer goods and retail. The company is partnering with clients on their digital transformation roadmap.

Vishal Kumar, President & Regional Head MEA, India, and APAC at ITC Infotech, states: “South Africa offers a rich and diverse talent pool with the right skills and industry domain knowledge. Couple these encouraging developments with state-of-the-art infrastructure and South Africa’s cultural affinity with global standards, we have a strong contender in South Africa for efficient IT service delivery. ITC Infotech will continue to invest in this strong emerging market. We are creating localised delivery operations, generating employment opportunities for the local graduates, upskilling and providing digital skills required to further economic objectives in line with the nation’s IR 4.0 blueprint.”

South Africa presents a great opportunity for ITC Infotech’s GLOCAL (global – local) delivery model and leveraging this to support multi-country client operations, ITC Infotech actively seeks to enable “digital skills” in areas like automation, data and analytics within South Africa and to serve its South African and global clientele with services like Digital Workplace.

ITC Infotech’s Digital Workplace solution revolves around the end-user by creating a framework that puts the users right at the centre. With this “user-first” approach, certain principles are framed that provide end-user computing services. The end-user outlook provides the ultimate vantage point for a very high user experience and satisfaction.

ITC Infotech’s Digital Workplace connects with all aspects of the digital ecosystem through an innovative persona-based approach. Starting with a “self-healing” tool for device intelligence and “digital assistant” for every end-user, it connects to an intelligent service desk designed to facilitate self-service for EUC functions in addition to robotic process automation driving automation across other corporate applications.

With the focus on providing round-the-clock support to end-users across locations, ITC Infotech has invested R10 million and has created a “global delivery centre” in Johannesburg, South Africa. This new delivery centre enables rapid deployment of its cloud-based digital workplace solution, driving adoption across the enterprise and migration from standard service level agreements management to ITC Infotech’s experience level agreements.

ITC Infotech recently won a multi-year multimillion-dollar contract with a leading global insurance brokerage firm to provide Digital Workplace services from its Johannesburg delivery centre. As part of this deal, ITC Infotech will provide distributed global IT help desk services, enabling Workplace Services across the globe. The engagement also includes implementation of AI-enabled conversational UI/chatbots as the first point of contact integrated with ITSM and RPA platforms

Himanshu Malhotra, Regional Business Head South Africa, states: “We are positive that our IT service delivery centre in South Africa will grow and expand into a sustainable destination for ITC Infotech to provide cutting-edge technology solutions and services to clients globally. Our plans are centred on increasing our investments in areas like industry cloud solutions and their adoption, automation, data and analytics to serve our end customers with a localised delivery model. We have successfully implemented our solutions for our esteemed customers in South Africa in the banking and financial services industry, consumer packaged and retail clients. In the peak of COVID-19 “force majeure” events, we partnered and demonstrated to our customers a seamless shift to digital capabilities, enabling uptime of their business and new partnering models, and built the trust and confidence in our clients. In the upcoming weeks and months, we look forward to partner with industry segments – manufacturing/mining and supply chain-based industries, in their transformation to IR 4.0 capabilities and maturity in areas like smart factories, manufacturing execution systems, digital and resilient supply chains, etc.”

