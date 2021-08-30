Optis Wireless Technology takes bite out of Apple

NortonLifeLock’s acquisition of Avast and Accenture’s continued acquisition/investment activity were the highlights of a quiet international ICT market this month.

At home, it was also comparatively quiet.

Key local news

Allied Electronics has changed its name to Altron.

Inseego has sold the South African operations of its Ctrack telematics and asset tracking business to an affiliate of Convergence Partners for R528.9 million.

EOH has made a secondary listing on the A2X.

AAC Clyde Space, a Swedish space technology company, has established a subsidiary in SA.

Wahed, a halal fintech firm, has entered the South African market after receiving a regulatory licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, allowing the start-up to offer services locally.

Naspers Foundry has made a R120 million investment in Naked, an artificial intelligence-driven insurtech company.

Prosus has made a $194.2 million investment in Latin American start-up holding Movile.

The appointments of new CEOs/MDs at Simfy (Ayoba), Takealot, Telkom SA (designate), xneelo; and a new minister and deputy minister at the Department of Communications.

The deaths of Puleng Kwele, former CEO of Broadband Infraco, and Pakamile Pongwana, an ex-CEO of ICASA.

Key African news

Djibouti has become the latest African country after Ethiopia to open up its telecommunications industry to competition, after selling a 40% stake in the incumbent operator Djibouti Telecom and vowing to allow private operators to invest in the country.

Etisalat Group has acquired full ownership of the Etisalat Investment North Africa, having purchased the 8.7% stake it did not own ($505 million).

Mitsumi Distribution will open new offices in Cameroon, DRC, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania and Senegal, as well as another four fully-fledged offices in Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon and Guinea by the end of the year.

The MTN Group will not resubmit a bid for a licence in Ethiopia and will also exit Syria immediately as it has become "intolerable" to operate there.

OPay, an Africa-focused digital payment start-up, has secured $400 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The appointment of a new MD at Vodacom Tanzania.

Key international news



Accenture has acquired Germany-based LEXTA, a consulting firm specialising in IT benchmarking and IT sourcing advisory. It has also agreed to acquire Blue Horseshoe, a supply chain management and strategy consulting firm and systems integrator specialising in fulfilment and distribution solutions. It has also made investments, through Accenture Ventures, in Pipeline, a start-up that uses AI technology to increase financial performance by closing the gender equity gap; and ixlayer, a provider of technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing.

Altair bought S-FRAME Software, a structural analysis software platform used by engineers to evaluate a structure's ability to withstand external loads and meet design code requirements around the world.

Apax Funds purchased EveryAction and Social Solutions Global, which will be combined with SaaS provider CyberGrants to create a software platform for non-profit organisations.

Appian acquired Lana Labs, the developer of the LANA Process Mining Platform.

Argano bought aMind Solutions, a Salesforce partner.

Avaya purchased CTIntegrations, a specialised contact centre software development and system integration company.

Bentley Systems’ Seequent business unit acquired Imago, a developer of cloud-based software for the capture and management of geoscientific imagery.

CDW bought Focal Point Data Risk, a provider of cyber security services.

Clearlake Capital purchased Cornerstone OnDemand, a provider of talent management software ($5 billion).

Cognizant acquired some digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources, a privately held digital engineering and project management agency.

Conga bought Contract Wrangler, a leader in applying AI and ML to understand the terms and obligations in contracts that impact revenue, risk and cost once the contract is executed.

Crossword Cybersecurity purchased UK-based Stega, a cyber security MSP.

Deloitte & Touche acquired aeCyberSolutions, the industrial cyber security business of Applied Engineering Solutions.

UK-based Flow Communications bought Capital Network Solutions, a Welsh MSP.

Guidewire Software has acquired HazardHub, a leading insurtech provider of API-driven property risk insights to the P&C insurance industry.

Hootsuite bought Heyday Technologies, an AI company that offers chatbots.

JPMorgan purchased Tavisca, an Indian technology platform for travel solutions.

Microsoft acquired Peer5, a company that provides live video-streaming.

UK-based Modern Networks bought Bridge Fibre, a fibre internet and telecoms services provider; and Response IT, an IT services MSP.

NCR purchased Foremost Business Systems, a point-of-sale and restaurant solutions provider.

NetGain Technologies acquired TruTechnology, a peer, in a mainly geographical expansion move.

Payscale bought CURO Compensation, a global leader in pay equity and compensation management technology.

PDFTron Systems purchased Solid Documents, a provider of best-in-class document reconstruction and archiving solutions embedded in blue-chip company internal software and in major commercial document applications such as Adobe's flagship PDF product line, Acrobat.

Peak Rock Capital acquired Amtech Software, a provider of enterprise resource planning software and technology services.

Roblox bought Guilded, a privately-held company focused on building a platform to connect gaming communities.

Scientific Games purchased Lightning Box, a content studio.

Sophos acquired Refactr, which develops and markets a versatile DevSecOps automation platform that bridges the gap between DevOps and cyber security.

Unity bought OTO, an AI-driven acoustic intelligence platform that can be leveraged to build and foster safer gaming environments with voice and text chat environments.

upGrad purchased KnowledgeHut, an edtech company that aims to equip the global workforce with the skills of the future through outcome-based immersive learning.

Veeva Systems acquired Learnaboutgmp, a leading provider of accredited GxP training for life sciences.

Workiva bought OneCloud, a next generation iPaaS provider.

XpertHR purchased Gapsquare, the provider of advanced people analytics software, which analyses and tracks pay disparity, pay equality and pay gap data.

Accel-KKR has agreed to acquire New Zealand-based Unimarket, a provider of procurement software and services.

Adobe will purchase Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform ($1.27 billion).

Alight Solutions has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy and expert medical opinion company.

Altice Portugal has set up a new business named Infratower, to which it will transfer around 700 mobile towers. This move is part of a wider deal with Cellnex that will see Altice hand over the new tower unit to the infrastructure giant for around €209 million.

Anexinet has reached an agreement to acquire Light Networks, a communications-focused solution provider.

Apollo Global Management and Lumen Technologies have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumen’s ILEC assets and all associated operations across 20 states ($7.5 billion).

Cisco will buy Epsagon, an Israeli application monitoring company ($500 million).

Comcast plans to nab Masergy Communications, a channel-first hybrid networking and SDN specialist.

Elastic has agreed to acquire Israel-based build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform.

Facebook's acquisition of Kustomer may hurt competition and boost its market power in online advertising, European Union anti-trust regulators have warned as they open a full-scale investigation into the deal.

Glimpse Group has acquired the assets of Augmented Reality Investments, an Australia-based company that provides AR software and services to the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

Inovalon has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners as lead co-investor.

Marvell Technology has agreed to buy Innovium, a chip start-up ($1.1 billion).

Taiwan-based MPI has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Celadon Systems, which specialises in ultra-high-performance probe cards.

NortonLifeLock will purchase UK-based Avast, a cyber security firm ($8.6 billion).

NTT Data has brought its everis business and its EMEA division under the same management to create EMEAL, and is a fundamental step towards operating as one NTT Data globally.

Onsemi will buy GT Advanced Technologies, a manufacturer of a key material used in chips for electric vehicles called silicon carbide ($415 million).

Partner Communications has offered to buy the business operations of smaller rival Marathon 018 Xfone.

Paymentus Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Payveris, a leading provider of cloud-based software that enables over 265 banks and credit unions to modernise and simplify bill pay, person-to-person and account-to-account money movement and fraud prevention through a unified platform.

Qualcomm has offered to buy automotive technology firm Veoneer ($4.6 billion).

Qualys has entered into an agreement to purchase TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management and no-code automation platform.

The Rakuten Group will acquire US-based Altiostar, an open virtual radio access network provider ($1 billion+).

Salesforce has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Servicetrace, a German robotic process automation software provider.

ServiceNow has signed an agreement to acquire France-based Mapwize, an indoor mapping and wayfinding company.

SGT Capital has agreed to buy Utimaco, a provider of cyber security and data intelligence services for the regulated critical infrastructure sector.

Square has agreed to acquire Australia-based Afterpay, an instalment payment company ($29 billion).

SK Hynix plans to turn Intel’s NAND memory and storage business into a standalone US-based company once its $9 billion acquisition of Intel’s NAND business closes. The firm will be headed by Robert Crooke, the SVP and GM of Intel’s NAND Products and Solutions Group.

The United Group, a provider of telecommunications services and media in Southeast Europe, has reached an agreement to acquire Wind Hellas, a Greek telecoms operator.

A US jury has awarded Optis Wireless Technology and several related companies $300 million in damages after a second patent trial against Apple, and a US judge has ruled that Alphabet's Google infringed five patents belonging to Sonos that concern smart speakers and related technology.

The US Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended complaint against Facebook, accusing it of breaking anti-trust law and illegally maintaining monopoly power.

Xiaomi will buy Deepmotion, an autonomous driving technology start-up.

Zynga has agreed to acquire China's StarLark, the creator of "Golf Rival" ($525 million).

The investments by Apollo Global Management in FirstDigital Telecom, a fibre-based carrier ($200 million) and FlexGen Power Systems, a provider of software and integration services for the global energy storage industry ($150 million).

The Carlyle Group has invested in Abrigo, a provider of regulatory compliance software for the financial services industry ($1 billion+).

The $100 million investment by customers and technology partners in Nozomi Networks, an industrial cyber security start-up.

The $300 million investment by South Korea-based Hanwha Systems in OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit satellite communications company.

TA Associates has invested in PDQ, a provider of IT asset management software for small and medium businesses.

The $1.2 billion investment by ValueAct in Fiserv, a financial tech and payments company.

Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity invested in Condeco Software, a global leader in workspace scheduling technology.

Warburg Pincus invested in A-lign, a provider of cyber security and compliance services.

The $230 million investment by Whale Rock Capital Management, TI Platform Management, Alpha Square Group and others in Talkdesk, a cloud services firm.

The investment led by Craft Ventures in SentiLink, the developer of an identity verification platform for financial institutions.

The investment led by SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 in Emeritus, an edtech platform used by some of the world’s top universities and other educational institutions for online courses ($650 million); and Adverity, a start-up that provides a data and analytics platform that gives insights into a company's marketing, sales and e-commerce performance ($120 million).

The investments led by Insight Partners in Apollo GraphQL, a software development start-up ($130 million); and Postman, the world’s leading API platform ($225 million).

The investment co-led by IVP and Insight Partners in TaxBit, a developer of crypto-currency tax and accounting automation software.

The investments led by Tiger Global in Dataiku, an AI infrastructure start-up ($400 million); and GoGuardian, a digital learning products maker start-up ($200 million).

The $100 million investment led by Triangle Peak Partners in Nozomi Networks, a cyber security start-up.

The appointments of new CEOs at Arctic Wolf, Barracuda Networks, Cerner and Redline Communications.

IPO filings from ForgeRock (NYSE), Freshworks (Nasdaq), GlobalFoundries (USA), SenseTime (Hong Kong), ThoughtWorks (Nasdaq) and Tracxn Technologies (India).

IPOs/listings from China Telecom (Shanghai), Krafton (South Korea), Nexters (Nasdaq) and PT Bukalapak.com (Indonesia).

Stock market changes

JSE All share index: Down 1.9%

FTSE100: Up 1.6%

DAX: Up 2%

NYSE (Dow): Up 1.5% (all-time high reached during this period)

S&P 500: Up 2.6% (all-time high reached during this period)

Nasdaq: Up 3.1% (all-time high reached during this period)

Nikkei225: Up 1.3%

Hang Seng: Down 2.1%

Shanghai: Up 3.7%

Research results and predictions

According to IDC:

Worldwide revenue for the AI market, including software, hardware and services, is estimated to grow 15.2% year-over-year in 2021, to $341.8 billion.

Worldwide spending on big data and business analytics solutions is forecast to reach $215.7 billion this year, an increase of 10.1% over 2020.

The MEA personal computing devices market experienced year-on-year growth of 5% in the second quarter of 2021.

Worldwide shipments of PCs are expected to grow 14.2% to 347 million units in 2021.

Look out for:



Facebook selling GIF-maker Giphy on UK competition concerns.

Western Digital and Kioxia merging.

Final word



Fortune magazine recently published its 2021 Global 500 listing. The following are some of the highlights from a technology perspective: