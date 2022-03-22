ITWebSS2022: What is expected of today's CISOs?

Digital transformation, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a growing interdependence between the physical, digital and cyber security spheres. This, coupled with the widening attack surface, calls for a new type of security leader.

Today’s CISOs need to have deep technical knowledge and experience, as well as the ability to pinpoint security priorities from the business’s perspective. The wide range of new threats affecting hybrid workforces, and increased number of external devices that need to be secured, have driven an evolution of the CISO role.

In particular, while at one time security heads were seen more as security risk managers, CISOs these days are expected to be real business enablers within the organisation.

To discuss what is expected of today’s CISOs, Albert Yirenchi Danquah, CISO at Stanbic Bank Ghana, will be presenting on “The evolving role of the CISO and his or her relationship with the board”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held from 31 May to 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

He will unpack what the role of the CISO should be, as well as the key skills and qualities that they need to possess. Danquah will also delve into the reporting structure – whether the CISO should report to the CIO, or the CEO, and whether the CISO should have a seat on the board.

He will also talk about the knowledge and experience that at least some of the board members should possess in order to better understand the cyber risks the organisation faces.